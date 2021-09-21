Packers move on from Jace Sternberger, cut disappointing third-round pick following suspension

After the pick, Packers co-director of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan called Sternberger, who was one of the 30 players the Packers brought to Green Bay for an official pre-draft visit, a “late-bloomer” but raved about his potential.

Even though Sternberger was the sixth tight end taken, Sullivan made it clear that the Packers were high on him and that they didn’t rank Sternberger far lower than Iowa tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, both of whom went in the first round.

“We felt like he was comparable with the better tight ends in this class,” Sullivan said. “He is a very competitive kid. It’s important to him to be a well-rounded football player. His value is as a pass-catcher today, but he’s willing to block. He’ll get in there and mix it up. I think he’ll fit in well with our group.

“I don’t think there’s pressure for him to come in here and be Superman, but we definitely think he has the skill set to do that if needed. He’s got a very exciting skill set. He’s a guy that we feel like is an ascending player. We were really glad to get him. He was a riser at Texas A&M. He was a late bloomer, is what he was. Didn’t have much of a career at Kansas, moved on to junior college and then burst onto the scene (in 2018).”