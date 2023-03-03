As the 2023 NFL draft approaches, the Green Bay Packers are
still awaiting quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision.
The future Hall of Fame member recently took a darkness retreat to evaluate his football future after the Packers missed the playoffs last season.
When Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field after the loss to the Detroit Lions, many wondered whether it was his last appearance with the only NFL franchise he’s played for during his illustrious career, which includes four MVP awards.
Packers general manager
Brian Gutekunst expressed flexibility for both parties when asked about the situation on Tuesday at the NFL combine.
"We want what's best for the Green Bay Packers, what's best for Aaron," Gutekunst said. "So we'll get to that once those conversations happen."
Rodgers will either retire, return to the Packers or be traded to a team in need of his services, such as the New York Jets. If Rodgers requests a trade, Sports Illustrated’s Peter King reports the Packers are seeking two first-round picks.
Regardless of what happens with Rodgers, a top draft priority for the Packers should be to bolster the receiving corps.
Allen Lazard and Christian Watson were Rodgers’ main targets last season but neither reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark. Tight end Robert Tonyan produced only two touchdowns.
More production will be required from those positions in order for the Packers to be playoff contenders next season. That’s why the draft could be an ideal time to address those pressing needs.
The Packers have the No. 15 pick in the first round. There’s some touted pass catchers expected to be on the board when the Packers are on the clock.
Here is who the draft gurus project the Packers will select in the latest iterations of their mock drafts.
Tight end target
Both ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay along with
CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole project the Packers will select tight end Michael Mayer out of Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder made his mark at Notre Dame during his three seasons.
Last season, Mayer was Notre Dame’s first consensus All-American dating to Ken MacAfee in 1976. Mayer also surpassed Tyler Eifert as Notre Dame’s all-time receptions leader for a tight end (180).
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer makes a catch over BYU defensive back Micah Harper last season in Las Vegas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
He caught 67 passes for 809 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns last season.
Kiper raved that Mayer is an “all-around tight end” with superb ability to make spectacular catches.
“He’s not afraid to block, but his value comes in stretching the seams and going up for and coming down with tough catches,” Kiper said.
McShay marveled at Mayer’s “huge catch radius” and calls him a “bulldozer” with the ball. Having a dependable and dynamic tight end would alleviate much of the woes the Packers dealt with last season.
“He might be the safest prospect in the entire class thanks to an all-around skill set, and he'd be an instant-impact player for Green Bay,” McShay said.
California Dreamin'
Could one of the most fascinating and perplexing draft droughts come to an end?
That’s what
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson is projecting in his mock draft. Wilson has the Packers picking Southern Cal wide receiver Jordan Addison.
That would signal the first receiver drafted by the Packers in the first round in the past two decades. It hasn’t happened since the Packers selected Florida State’s Javon Walker with the No. 20 pick in 2002.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Addison spent his last collegiate campaign at USC after two seasons with Pitt. Addison amassed 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns with the Trojans.
Utah safety Cole Bishop tackles Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison on Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
However, Addison’s most productive season was in 2021 with Pitt. During that season, Addison recorded 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns en route to being named a consensus All-American and won the Biletnikoff Award.
What Addison lacks in size, he compensates with tremendous athleticism and versatility. Those are traits that would provide an immediate boost to the Packers’ offense.
“Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere,” Wilson said. “Whether it's Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love or the QB behind Door No. 3, the Packers need to break the 20-year drought of not taking a wideout in the first round.”
Shade of crimson
ESPN's
Matt Miller last published a mock draft on Feb. 6, which had the Packers selecting defensive back Brian Branch out of Alabama.
Branch is "exactly what Green Bay misses in the secondary," Miller wrote of the 6-foot, 194-pound Branch.
"He's highly instinctive on the football field and has handled slot, outside corner and safety duties for Nick Saban, which is a pretty high honor," Miller wrote.
The Athletic's
Nick Baumgardner concurred in his mock draft, which said "this is potentially a dream scenario for Green Bay" as a defender who can be a slot corner or a safety.
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch pursues Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner during the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31, 2022. The Packers may have a "dream scenario" in landing Branch, some analysts say.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
