GREEN BAY — During a conversation earlier this offseason about his decision to keep Joe Barry as his defensive coordinator for another year, Matt LaFleur emphasized one of the factors that — in his mind — prevented the Green Bay Packers defense from being better than it was in 2022.

“Certainly, losing a guy like Rashan Gary,” Lafleur said, referring to the team’s best edge rusher, “that’s a pretty big hole and pretty big void that you’ve got to fill.”

Gary suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in a Nov. 6 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, ending his season and putting his availability for the start of the 2023 season in jeopardy.

To be sure, the Packers' defense had plenty of issues beyond losing Gary, but his absence did bring into sharp relief the reality of their situation at outside linebacker: They didn’t have enough other edge-rushing options beyond Gary and up-and-down veteran Preston Smith, who finished the year with a team-best 8.5 sacks but had games where he was a non-factor.

That, in turn, forced Barry to blitz more to generate pressure, with limited success.

Now, with the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday the Packers could use the 13th pick (the reported compensation by Adam Schefter for the Aaron Rodgers trade) on another edge rusher — or, at the very least, figure to pick one during Day 2.

Last offseason, Smith, who turns 31 in November, signed a four-year, $52.5 million extension that runs through the 2026 season. But with the team in an apparent rebuild, and with Gary needing a lucrative contract extension of his own — he is set to play on the one-year, $10.892 million fifth-year option — adding another edge rusher certainly makes sense.

General manager Brian Gutekunst and his scouting staff have certainly done their homework on the top-end edge rushers in this draft, and had several players who could line up there in the NFL (Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV, Georgia Tech’s Keion White, Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore) in for pre-draft visits.

Meanwhile, Gutekunst hasn’t given up hope on Gary being ready for the start of training camp, saying earlier this offseason that the Packers are “very optimistic” about what they expect to be a “full recovery,” although he expects the medical staff to “ease him back” into action this summer.

Inside, while veteran De’Vondre Campbell missed four games with a knee injury and wasn’t the field-tilting player he’d been a year ago when he earned first-team All-Pro honors and a five-year, $50 million contract, the team was encouraged by the play of 2022 first-round pick Quay Walker.

While his two ejections from games were certainly problematic and left a blemish on his otherwise strong rookie season, LaFleur had high praise for Walker, who registered a team-leading 121 total tackles (second-most of any rookie in the league) and added three forced fumbles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

“I think Quay is an exceptional athlete — just (with) his size, his speed, his strength,” LaFleur said at the annual NFL Meetings last month. “He’s a versatile player, lining him up on the edge, which we did a little bit last year. (Or) he can cover in man coverage situations. He’s just got that ability.

“There’s a lot of room for growth for him quite frankly, and more responsibility, and a lot of that is going to come with him knowing all the little details to every call and how you’re playing each play. It’s going to be a big offseason (for him).”

Packers depth chart

No. Name Pos. Height Weight Age Exp. College 91 Preston Smith OLB 6-foot-5 265 pounds 30 9 Mississippi State 59 De'Vondre Campbell ILB 6-3 232 29 8 Minnesota 7 Quay Walker ILB 6-4 221 22 2 Georgia 52 Rashan Gary OLB 6-5 277 25 5 Michigan 55 Kingsley Enagbare OLB 6-4 258 23 2 South Carolina 47 Justin Hollins OLB 6-5 248 27 5 Oregon 53 Jonathan Garvin OLB 6-4 257 23 4 Miami 54 La'Darius Hamilton OLB 6-2 261 25 2 North Texas 58 Isaiah McDuffie ILB 6-1 227 23 3 Boston College 45 Eric Wilson ILB 6-1 230 28 7 Cincinnati

Best in class

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

There were times when Anderson’s father, Will Anderson Sr., “felt sorry” for his son. Why? Because his son’s five older sisters were tough on him — really tough.

Of course, those five sisters — Shawnta, Shanice, Chyna, Endya and Teria — also set an example for their baby brother, who wouldn’t be on the cusp of being the first defensive player taken in the NFL Draft.

“All my sisters played sports,” Anderson explained at the NFL scouting combine in February. “They played basketball. They ran track. (They) played volleyball. I watched them. I watched how they worked. Watched their work ethic. I took the good, I left the bad.

“They put a lot into me, they have made a lot of sacrifices for me. Ran up and down the road. Gave me advice. Told me how things were going to go. That’s how they molded me into the athlete that I am today.”

The athlete the 6-3, 253-pound Anderson is today makes him the top-rated edge rusher in the draft, despite having less than ideal size. His effectiveness as a rusher and run-stopper for the Crimson Tide make him a fascinating prospect who was more productive as a sophomore than he was as a junior but still should be a top-level starter at the next level.

“I feel like football is all about embracing a change, so no matter what type of defense I get in, I'm going to adapt to it and I'm going to be able to embrace the change, embrace the challenges,” Anderson said. “That's what I'm really excited about. Whatever defense I get in, learning how to operate throughout it and having fun doing it.”

Best of the rest

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (Edge); Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (Edge); Nolan Smith, Georgia (Edge); Myles Murphy, Clemson (Edge); Drew Sanders, Arkansas (LB); Trenton Simpson, Clemson (LB); BJ Ojulari, LSU (Edge).

Pick to click

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

The ex-Badgers linebacker did plenty to earn his NFL shot, registering 36 tackles for loss and 21 sacks during his three years at UW, the last of which netted him first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American status as a junior.

But give an assist to his older brother, Nate, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason after entering the league as an undrafted free agent from Stanford in 2019 — and has started 28 games over four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.

“He's like my backbone,” Nick Herbig said at the NFL scouting combine. “Everything that got me here, he showed the light for me. I'm just trying to follow in his footsteps.”

The 6-2, 238-pound Herbig won’t have to go the undrafted route his brother did; he’s pegged as a likely third-round pick, meaning he should come off the board sometime Friday night. But he’ll do so with an understanding of just what it takes to succeed.

“I play this game with a lot of heart. I play this game the right way,” Herbig said. “And this is who I am. This who I'm going to be for the rest of my life.”

History lesson

Gutekunst’s selection of Walker at No. 22 last year marked the first time since the Packers shifted to a 3-4 defense in 2009 that they used such a high pick on an inside linebacker. In a system where edge rusher is the premium position — and the Packers have invested as such — the fact that Gutekunst picked Walker says just how enamored he was with the long, athletic ex-Georgia Bulldog.

From Ted Thompson taking Southern Cal’s Clay Matthews (No. 24 in 2009), USC’s Nick Perry (No. 28 in 2012) and UCLA’s Datone Jones (No. 26 in 2013) to Gutekunst taking Gary (No. 12 in 2019), the biggest draft capital expenditures have been spent on guys on the outside.

It’s worth noting that edge rushers don’t have to always be high picks. The Packers have gotten plenty of production from outside linebackers who were undrafted free agents, including Cyril Obiozor (2009), Frank Zombo (2010), Vic So’oto (2011), Dezman Moses (2012), Andy Mulumba (2013) and Jayrone Elliott (2014), all of whom made the roster coming out of training camp and were part of the outside linebacker rotation as rookies.

Enagbare, a fifth-round pick a year ago, and Garvin, a seventh-rounder in 2020, have both contributed as Day 3 picks as well.

Next: Defensive backs.