Packers may finally have rookie receivers Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson on field together Sunday

GREEN BAY — Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson were on the same practice field on Wednesday.

Now, the Green Bay Packers’ dynamic duo of rookie wide receivers might do on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field something they’ve rarely done this season: be on the field together in a game.

While both have flashed their talent and potential this season — Doubs early in the year, Watson in the past three games — injuries have prevented them from conjuring up much magic simultaneously.

Of the 737 offensive snaps the Packers have run through 12 games, Watson, a second-round pick from North Dakota State, and Doubs, a fourth-round pick from Nevada, have lined up together on just 52 of those snaps — or 7.1%.

Watson missed three games and part of another with a hamstring injury. He also missed parts of two games while in the concussion protocol before catching 12 passes for 265 yards and six touchdowns in the past three weeks. For the season, Watson has 22 receptions for 353 yards.

Doubs caught 31 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns before sustaining a high-ankle sprain on an 18-yard catch on the Packers’ opening offensive possession at Detroit on Nov. 6. He missed the past three games against Dallas, Tennessee and Philadelphia while Watson was taking flight.

But Doubs took part in Wednesday’s jogthrough-style practice on a limited basis, putting him in position to see at least part-time action against the Bears.

“Those guys have the opportunity to be really good players in this league,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his usual Wednesday Q&A session with reporters at his locker following practice.

“I’m not sure if they’re going to throw (Doubs) back out there for 40 or 50 plays. I don’t know if that’s necessary or needed or best for him. But any plays we get with ‘87’ back on the field is going to be good for us.”

Focus ‘100% on winning’

Still in contention for the playoffs — at least mathematically — coach Matt LaFleur dismissed the idea of using the remaining five games to take a longer look at young players who might be key pieces in the future.

Whether that changes once the Packers, who enter Sunday’s game at 4-8 after six losses in their last seven games, are mathematically eliminated, LaFleur wouldn’t say.

“We’re always trying to develop and look for opportunities to get some guys in there that you might not know about,” LaFleur said. “But I think right now the focus is on, is 100% on winning this football game and doing whatever it takes. That’s always going to be the focus, in my mind.”

Fields the focus

While it’s unclear whether Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields, who missed last week’s loss to the New York Jets with a left, non-throwing shoulder injury, will play against his team, LaFleur said the Packers were preparing for him to be the starter.’

“I think we’d be foolish not to plan for Justin. Because if you don’t, you will get gutted,” LaFleur said, well aware of the Packers defense’s poor showing against another talented quarterback who can run, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, last Sunday night.

“I would say the majority of your plan is directed toward him being in there. I think, obviously, with him not playing last week, that’s another week to get healthy and rest. It’s a guessing game, but I think you’ve got to hedge your bet in that area.”

The Bears did add ex-Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle to their roster Wednesday, signing him off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

Health watch

As part of their knee maintenance, neither left tackle David Bakhtiari nor left guard Elgton Jenkins practiced Wednesday. Nor did Rodgers, who made it clear his right thumb and rib injuries wouldn’t keep him from playing Sunday.

The only other player who didn’t practice at all was safety Darnell Savage, who suffered a foot injury on the only snap he played against the Eagles.

Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) practiced on a limited basis after missing the past four games, as did running backs Aaron Jones (shin/glute) and AJ Dillon (quadriceps) and Doubs.

Inside linebacker Krys Barnes (hand), safety Rudy Ford (wrist) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) all practiced fully.