Packers' Matt LaFleur takes past lessons into ‘blessing and a curse’ matchup with Rams' Sean McVay

GREEN BAY — There’s something about brothers, right? You love ‘em, you hate ‘em. You fight with ‘em, you pull for ‘em. There’s no one you want to see succeed more than your brother, and when you’re competing, there’s no one you want to beat more than him, either.

And so, looking back, Matt LaFleur can now admit he didn’t handle his brotherly battles last season — with his blood brother, Mike, as well as his football coaching brothers on the San Francisco 49ers staff — as well as he needed to.

Which is why, as the Green Bay Packers coach prepares for his team’s NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams and coach Sean McVay, LaFleur is making sure — both emotionally and strategically — that he doesn’t make the same mistakes as he did last season in his team’s two losses to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. (Not to mention to Mike, the 49ers’ offensive passing-game coordinator.)