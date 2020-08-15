Packers make Kenny Clark reportedly highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history

GREEN BAY — The first practice of training camp proved to be even bigger than usual for Kenny Clark.
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the 24-year-old was signed to a contract extension Saturday.
ESPN reported it was a four-year, $70 million deal that makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history.
The deal reportedly includes a $25 million signing bonus and runs through the 2024 season, ESPN said.
The 2016 first-round draft pick recorded six sacks in each of his past two seasons.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!