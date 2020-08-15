You have permission to edit this article.
Packers make Kenny Clark reportedly highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history
Seahawks' Russell Wilson tries to get away from Packers' Kenny Clark during last season's NFC divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

GREEN BAY — The first practice of training camp proved to be even bigger than usual for Kenny Clark.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the 24-year-old was signed to a contract extension Saturday.

ESPN reported it was a four-year, $70 million deal that makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history.

The deal reportedly includes a $25 million signing bonus and runs through the 2024 season, ESPN said.

The 2016 first-round draft pick recorded six sacks in each of his past two seasons.

