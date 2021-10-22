Packers' Lucas Patrick finds balance, encouragement after ‘heart-to-heart’ with Aaron Rodgers over … pancakes?

“I just have a mentality that I won’t be outworked and I’m not going to let this opportunity go by without maximizing it,” said Patrick, who enters Sunday having played 176 of the Packers’ offensive snaps (46.3%). “That camp, I learned a lot about myself and resiliency and being a good teammate. Because at the end of the day, if our best five are out there and that’s not myself, then my new role is to get those best five ready to go by challenging them, or even challenging our defense on scout team.”

Extra points

After seeing him practice on a limited basis Friday, the Packers listed outside linebacker Preston Smith as questionable with an oblique injury he suffered at Chicago and are hoping he can play against Washington, which would allow him to keep his streak of 102 consecutive games played alive — and do so against his former team, having played the first 64 of those games in Washington. “As hard as it is, you try not to let that factor into any decision that you make. Certainly, he’s an important part of this football team and you want him there for the long haul, so you never want to put a guy out there and put him in greater jeopardy to do more harm,” LaFleur said of the streak. “(But) you always feel confident that you can count on P and he’ll be available. He’s done that throughout his entire career, obviously.” … Cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) and safety Darnell Savage (concussion) are also questionable. King missed last week’s win over the Bears with his injury, while LaFleur said Savage remains in the concussion protocol and has yet to be fully cleared. That clearance could come Saturday, however. … Backup tackle Dennis Kelly (back) and Myers were officially ruled out. … For Washington, four players were ruled out, including wide receivers Curtis Samuel (groin) and Cam Sims (hamstring).