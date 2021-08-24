Packers lose special-teams ace Will Redmond for season as roster trimmed to 80

GREEN BAY — For an operation intent on changing the narrative about how it’s been such a drag on the team’s fortunes in recent years, the Green Bay Packers’ special-teams units have taken multiple personnel hits before the season has even begun.

The latest came Tuesday when safety Will Redmond, a special-teams stalwart the past three seasons, landed on season-ending injured reserve as the team trimmed its roster to the NFL-mandated 80 player limit.

Redmond, who started camp on the non-football injury list and practiced only three times before suffering what the team called a toe injury in last Saturday’s preseason loss to the New York Jets, is the second key special-teams contributor to end up on IR. Outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, who also was expected to be a key special teamer, was placed on IR on Aug. 12 with an ankle injury.

Players put on IR before the season begins are ineligible to return later in the season.

Redmond was expected to be the No. 3 safety behind starters Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos, and coach Matt LaFleur had expressed hope before practice Tuesday that Redmond could get healthy and contribute this season. Putting him on IR several hours later extinguished that hope.