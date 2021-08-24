Packers lose special-teams ace Will Redmond for season as roster trimmed to 80

GREEN BAY — For an operation intent on changing the narrative about how it’s been such a drag on the team’s fortunes in recent years, the Green Bay Packers’ special-teams units have taken multiple personnel hits before the season has even begun.
The latest came Tuesday when safety Will Redmond, a special-teams stalwart the past three seasons, landed on season-ending injured reserve as the team trimmed its roster to the NFL-mandated 80 player limit.
Redmond, who started camp on the non-football injury list and practiced only three times before suffering what the team called a toe injury in last Saturday’s preseason loss to the New York Jets, is the second key special-teams contributor to end up on IR. Outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, who also was expected to be a key special teamer, was placed on IR on Aug. 12 with an ankle injury.
Players put on IR before the season begins are ineligible to return later in the season.
Redmond was expected to be the No. 3 safety behind starters Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos, and coach Matt LaFleur had expressed hope before practice Tuesday that Redmond could get healthy and contribute this season. Putting him on IR several hours later extinguished that hope.
“Will is a versatile guy,” LaFleur had said. “Certainly, he’s got the ability to play in the box when we go into (our) dime (defense), or play as a deep safety. He’s got the corner(back) background so he can get you out of a game there, too. And his contribution on special teams, he’s been consistently our best special teamer over the course of two years here, so he is an impact player in that phase of the game. We’ve just got to get him healthy.”
The Packers also released defensive tackle Josh Avery to get to the 80-player limit in advance of Saturday’s preseason finale at Buffalo. Previously, they had released tight end Daniel Crawford; traded cornerback Ka’dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft; and released inside linebacker Kamal Martin, a fifth-round pick out of Minnesota last year.
LaFleur called releasing Martin one of those “really tough decisions” teams have to make this time of year.
“Kamal was a great teammate, did everything we asked him to do,” LaFleur said of Martin, who started six games as a rookie last year. “He is a big, long, physical athlete that can really run and he's a great, great kid, great person. That was one of the tougher ones that we've had to make in the two years here.”
Love returns
As LaFleur had hoped, No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love was able to take part in the 11-on-11 portions of practice, one day after he was limited to only individual drill work as he returned from a right/throwing shoulder strain.
After his first two team reps were handoffs, Love threw four passes in the next team period, with two poor throws and one completion to Reggie Begelton on a crossing route. Later, after practice moved inside because of lightning, he threw an interception to rookie Shemar Jean-Charles on a deep ball to Malik Taylor but later connected on six consecutive passes, including a strike to Taylor, at the end of practice.
On guard
LaFleur has said he’d love to have the Packers’ five-man offensive line set well in advance of the Sept. 12 regular-season opener, but the decisions on who’ll start at guard apparently won’t come until after the preseason finale — and might go up to the week of practice before the team travels to New Orleans to kick off the season.
For the second straight day, rookie Royce Newman and veteran Lucas Patrick worked as the guards on the starting offensive line. The Packers need two new starters inside because Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins is set to start at left tackle as five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari works his way back from last year’s torn ACL.
“I think we’re getting closer, but we’re going to let this thing go all the way throughout camp,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got basically two more weeks before we get into legitimate game-week mode, so I think we’ll take all two weeks.”
Bakhtiari went through rehab work alongside veteran tackle Dennis Kelly on Tuesday. Kelly has been sidelined with a right knee injury suffered during joint practices with the Jets.
