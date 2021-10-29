Packers lose Robert Tonyan, Kylin Hill to season-ending knee injuries

GREEN BAY — Just as Robert Tonyan’s season was finally getting started, it’s over.
The Green Bay Packers fourth-year tight end, who spent most of the first part of the season helping an in-flux offensive line in pass protection by staying in to chip would-be pass rushers before going out to catch passes, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Thursday night’s 24-21 victory at Arizona.
Tonyan’s agent, Jack Bechta, announced the news Friday afternoon via Twitter. https://twitter.com/jackbechta/status/1454137818003935239 Bechta indicated there was no other damage beyond his client’s ACL.
Tonyan’s injury came at the end of a 32-yard catch-and-run during the first half of the game. He was able to limp off the field under his own power and gingerly walk to the locker room, but coach Matt LaFleur’s ominous tone after the game — LaFleur twice said he felt “sick” about Tonyan’s injury — didn’t leave much hope for a less serious diagnosis.
“Bobby is a tough one to replace. He’s a guy that’s so versatile in terms of both the run game and the pass game,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters at Lambeau Field late Friday afternoon. “Luckily, we have some good depth there, so it’s going to be kind of by-committee, I think.
“There’s going to be some things that we might have to adjust in terms of how we game plan, just putting guys in different spots. We might have to shake up some of the personnel (groups) a little bit, but that’s something that we’ll certainly look at moving forward.”
Tonyan had caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in his past two games after catching only 11 passes for 92 yards and one TD in the first six games combined.
“Whether it’s stretching the field, a route, a chip, I’m going to do whatever is asked of me,” Tonyan said after catching four passes for 63 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, in last Sunday’s win over Washington. “I just want to win games. I want to win a Super Bowl so bad. So, week by week, day by day it’s going to change, whether production or the help I need to give.”
The 27-year-old Tonyan, who returned as a restricted free agent this offseason and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, had a breakout season in 2020, catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns — tied for the most in the NFL last season (with Travis Kelce) and tied for the most in a single season by a Packers tight end (with Paul Coffman).
“I’m not going to sit here and pout over statistics or balls or whatever it is,” Tonyan said last Sunday. “As long as we’re holding up the trophy at the end of the year, I really don’t care what my stats are."
Meanwhile, the Packers also lost rookie running back Kylin Hill to a torn ACL as well, the NFL Network reported.
Hill was injured in a violent collision during a third-quarter kickoff return when he brought the ball out of the end zone and was stumbling when Arizona’s Jonathan Ward crashed into him. Both Hill and Ward left the field on carts, with Ward suffering a concussion on the play.
“It’s unfortunate. It’s the part of the game that sucks, quite frankly. I feel awful both those guys,” LaFleur said of Hill and Tonyan. “They put a lot into this thing. They’re tough guys to replace. I know Kylin wasn’t as involved with our offense up to this point, but certainly what he’s done on special teams is going to be tough to replace.
“And then, just watching a guy like Bobby, like I mentioned last night, the growth and development of him and what he means to this football team and just knowing the amount of hours and everything he puts into this game, it’s sickening for me as a coach.”
Hill, a rookie seventh-round pick, was starting to see more playing time on offense and had been the team’s No. 1 kickoff returner all season despite never having been a returner in college at Mississippi State. He gained 29 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches and was averaging 19.9 yards per kickoff return with a season-long 41-yard return.
Given the Packers’ cautious, deliberate approach to comebacks from ACL tears, Tonyan and Hill can expect a 10-month timeline for their returns, which should have them cleared sometime late in training camp next summer.
Second-year tight end Josiah Deguara, who would be a logical choice to see more playing time with Tonyan sidelined, tore his ACL last season in early October and was cleared for practice in camp in early August. Left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL during a Dec. 31 practice last year and is set to come off the physically unable to perform list leading into the team’s next game, on Nov. 7 at Kansas City.
“Certainly, you’re happy that you won the football game,” LaFleur said. “But you never want (it) at the expense of what happened to those two.”
Extra points
LaFleur was aware of injured outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith’s Tweet on Friday about being back to Green Bay and how he “can’t wait to get back on the field with my bros,” but LaFleur was cautious about creating any expectations that Smith, who is on injured reserve following back surgery and who hasn’t played since being on the field for 18 snaps in the Sept. 12 opener, is on the verge of returning to action — even though Smith added in a subsequent Tweet that he feels like a “new man” after surgery. “We’re certainly hopeful. As far as the updates on him in terms of when he will be available, I really don’t have anything to comment on, on that right now,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to get him back in the building and see where he’s at.” https://twitter.com/zadariussmith/status/1454102273030774786?s=21 ... LaFleur said he wasn’t sure whether the Packers remained in the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 mitigation protocols following defensive coordinator Joe Barry and wide receiver Davante Adams’ positive tests, but that the team will operate inside the building with everyone wearing masks and distancing to be safe — although players and coaches had the day off Friday so not many people were at the facility anyway. “I don't know if technically we are in that area right now, to be honest with you, because we didn't have any of our guys in today, and we gave the coaches some time off as well,” he said. “But as far as we're still walking around with masks and all that, I just don't think we have to do that the daily testing.”