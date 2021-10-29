Packers lose Robert Tonyan, Kylin Hill to season-ending knee injuries

Extra points

LaFleur was aware of injured outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith’s Tweet on Friday about being back to Green Bay and how he “can’t wait to get back on the field with my bros,” but LaFleur was cautious about creating any expectations that Smith, who is on injured reserve following back surgery and who hasn’t played since being on the field for 18 snaps in the Sept. 12 opener, is on the verge of returning to action — even though Smith added in a subsequent Tweet that he feels like a “new man” after surgery. “We’re certainly hopeful. As far as the updates on him in terms of when he will be available, I really don’t have anything to comment on, on that right now,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to get him back in the building and see where he’s at.” https://twitter.com/zadariussmith/status/1454102273030774786?s=21 ... LaFleur said he wasn’t sure whether the Packers remained in the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 mitigation protocols following defensive coordinator Joe Barry and wide receiver Davante Adams’ positive tests, but that the team will operate inside the building with everyone wearing masks and distancing to be safe — although players and coaches had the day off Friday so not many people were at the facility anyway. “I don't know if technically we are in that area right now, to be honest with you, because we didn't have any of our guys in today, and we gave the coaches some time off as well,” he said. “But as far as we're still walking around with masks and all that, I just don't think we have to do that the daily testing.”