Packers lose Elgton Jenkins to possible season-ending knee injury as hits keep coming

“(It will) probably (be) the same (practice) schedule next week. (I) was in a lot of pain, went in at halftime early to get it checked out. It’s very, very painful. (I) got stepped on the first half, and that kind of activated all the symptoms I was having. It’s going to be another painful week and next week and then hopefully start to feel a little better on the bye.”

Extra points

The Packers entered the game as the NFL’s least-penalized team, but with eight penalties for 92 yards, they set a single-game season high, surpassing their seven penalties for 87 yards against San Francisco on Sept. 26. LaFleur called the 12-men-on-the-field penalty against the defense at the 2-minute warning of the fourth quarter “embarrassing” and “inexcusable.” … With Gary out, the Packers used inside linebacker Oren Burks, who has been moonlighting as an outside linebacker throughout the season, extensively in the game, while Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai also saw action opposite Preston Smith. … With Taylor sidelined, rookie Amari Rodgers added kickoff return duties to his punt return work. The rookie third-round pick took touchbacks on all six kickoffs and had only a fair catch on three Vikings punts. … The Packers’ field-goal unit had yet another miss, this time from 32 yards after kicker Mason Crosby connected from 54 yards out on the opening possession of the game. Including two blocks, Crosby now has missed eight total field-goal attempts this season, the most he’s missed since going 21 for 33 during his disastrous 2012 season.