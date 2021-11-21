Packers lose Elgton Jenkins to possible season-ending knee injury as hits keep coming

There wasn’t another team in the NFL that could replace an All-Pro left tackle with one who could play at the same elite level the way the Green Bay Packers could. And now, it appears the Packers won’t be able to do it either.
Left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins left Sunday’s 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with 13 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and a source confirmed that the Packers fear that their talented, versatile offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL in his knee — the same injury that five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari is still yet to return from himself.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur declined to give any information about Jenkins’ injury, which forced the third-year lineman to depart the U.S. Bank Stadium field on the back of a cart. But the NFL Network first reported that the team was fearing the worst with Jenkins, who missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury, and a source said Sunday night that the feeling was that Jenkins’ injury is to his ACL, based on initial tests. Jenkins is expected to undergo scans on Monday to confirm the injury.
The fear is that #Packers stellar OL Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL, source said. Would be a significant blow, but he’ll have an MRI to determine the full extent.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021
“(I’m) just hoping for the best with Elgton,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “He’s obviously such a versatile player. He does a lot for us, and can really do everything. I’m waiting for him to catch a pass at this point. But it’s tough. It’s tough.”
Added quarterback Aaron Rodgers: “He’s been so versatile for us. I think he can play every position on the line. I think he’s played at least four of them. So, definitely hate to see that happen.”
Meanwhile, a source said the Packers are also concerned about when Bakhtiari, who tore his ACL during a Dec. 31 practice and has yet to play this season, will return. Bakhtiari began practicing on Oct. 21 while still on the physically unable to perform list, went through the three-week window of practicing and was activated from the PUP list on Nov. 10, but he has yet to play in a game and did not practice at all last week.
LaFleur and others have been adamant that Bakhtiari has not suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from surgery, and the Packers are historically conservative with ACL tears, viewing them as nine-to-11-month injuries.
But it appears to be a near-certainty that Bakhtiari won’t return for next week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Packers’ final game before their bye week. And Bakhtiari coming back only for the playoffs — or not at all this season — cannot be ruled out either at this point.
Without Bakhtiari and Jenkins, the Packers went to Yosh Nijman at left tackle, just as they did earlier in the year when Jenkins was out with his ankle injury. Nijman, who’d played just 14 regular-season snaps in his NFL career before this season, will likely start against the Rams.
“I’m not sure what (Jenkins’) official status is coming out of the game but with Dave’s status unknown, we have to rely on probably Yosh,” Rodgers said. “He’s played some good football for us. (I’m) proud of the way he stepped in. Hopefully, the news isn’t so bad with Elgton.”
Jenkins’ injury is the latest in a bevy of injuries the Packers have already sustained this season. The defense has spent most of the year without arguably its two best players, second-team All-Pros Za’Darius Smith (back) at outside linebacker and Jaire Alexander (shoulder) at cornerback. On defense, the Packers were already without their sack leader, edge rusher Rashan Gary (elbow) on Sunday, and they also lost veteran outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (biceps) for the rest of the year last week against Seattle — just as the ex-Houston Texans pass-rusher was getting acclimated and contributing.
On offense, the Packers didn’t have No. 1 running back Aaron Jones (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) or kickoff returner/receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen). No. 1 tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) and starting center Josh Myers (knee) are on injured reserve already.
“It’s frustrating because we have some great players on this team that we rely on a lot to make plays,” Adams said. “When you game plan so much for certain people or you don’t have as much experience with the backups, it becomes a tough position, especially at the end of the game like that. The good thing is that we trust everybody, and that’s why we just do our jobs and just let everybody do their job. And hopefully it results in a good product.”
Toeing the line
Rodgers may have finished with an impressive stat line — 23 of 33 for 385 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 148.4, plus an 18-yard run — but he played in what he said was excruciating pain because of a toe problem that apparently cropped up while he was sidelined by COVID-19.
While Rodgers didn’t say exactly what happened to his toe, he said he likely won’t practice much this week in advance of next Sunday’s game against the Rams, then will hope the bye week allows him to recover for the final five regular-season games.
Rodgers, who didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, only practiced on a limited basis on Friday and hasn’t been a full participant in a full-fledged practice since before the team’s Oct. 24 win over Washington, said he got his foot stepped on during the first half and left the bench area early with athletic trainer Nate Weir to get a head start on halftime treatment. The Packers wound up getting the ball back with a few seconds left in the half and backup Jordan Love went into the game to take a knee on the final play of the half.
Asked what the injury is and whether it’s similar to the turf toe that Adams dealt with in 2019, causing the star wideout to miss four games, Rodgers replied, “I’ve had turf toe; it’s a little worse than turf toe. I’m just going to have to get to the bye and hope I can get some healing over the bye week.
“(It will) probably (be) the same (practice) schedule next week. (I) was in a lot of pain, went in at halftime early to get it checked out. It’s very, very painful. (I) got stepped on the first half, and that kind of activated all the symptoms I was having. It’s going to be another painful week and next week and then hopefully start to feel a little better on the bye.”
Rodgers, who started the game completing 13 of 22 passes for 188 yards in the first half, was 10 of 11 for 197 yards and three touchdowns during the second half and led the offense to touchdown drives on each of its second-half possessions.
Extra points
The Packers entered the game as the NFL’s least-penalized team, but with eight penalties for 92 yards, they set a single-game season high, surpassing their seven penalties for 87 yards against San Francisco on Sept. 26. LaFleur called the 12-men-on-the-field penalty against the defense at the 2-minute warning of the fourth quarter “embarrassing” and “inexcusable.” … With Gary out, the Packers used inside linebacker Oren Burks, who has been moonlighting as an outside linebacker throughout the season, extensively in the game, while Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai also saw action opposite Preston Smith. … With Taylor sidelined, rookie Amari Rodgers added kickoff return duties to his punt return work. The rookie third-round pick took touchbacks on all six kickoffs and had only a fair catch on three Vikings punts. … The Packers’ field-goal unit had yet another miss, this time from 32 yards after kicker Mason Crosby connected from 54 yards out on the opening possession of the game. Including two blocks, Crosby now has missed eight total field-goal attempts this season, the most he’s missed since going 21 for 33 during his disastrous 2012 season.