Packers lose center Corey Linsley to first-quarter knee injury in 41-25 win over Bears

GREEN BAY — As Corey Linsley was helped off the field with a left knee injury, and then as he was carted to the Green Bay Packers’ locker room, it was hard not to wonder — if the knee injury winds up being season-ending — if the veteran starting center and impending free agent might have just played his final snap with the only NFL team he’s ever known.
Linsley left the Packers’ 41-25 victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field Sunday night after suffering the left knee injury with 1 minute 47 seconds left in the first quarter. He was barely able to put any weight on his left leg after the play, and after a short stay in the sideline medical tent, he was driven to the locker room on a medical cart.
The Packers officially listed him as questionable to return to the game, but he was then ruled out at halftime.
It marked the second straight week in which Linsley left the game with an injury in the first quarter. Last week in Indianapolis, it was for a minor back injury, one that Linsley was able to work through and start on Sunday night.
He was not able to return from the knee injury, which happened on a 10-yard Aaron Rodgers scramble on third-and-4, a play which kept the Packers’ second touchdown drive alive. While Linsley was engaged in a block, left tackle David Bakhtiari drive-blocked his man into the back of Linsley’s legs.
Just as they had last week, the Packers shuffled their line by moving versatile left guard Elgton Jenkins to center, then bringing rookie sixth-round pick Jon Runyan off the bench to take over at left guard.
Linsley, in the final year of a three-year, $25.5 million extension he signed at the end of the 2017 season, was a fifth-round pick out of Ohio State in 2014 and was making his 67th consecutive start on Sunday night and entered the game as Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated center in the NFL.
“I really don’t have time to just sit back and wonder and twiddle my thumbs and all that stuff,” Linsley said earlier this month. “The chips are going to fall however they fall. There’s nothing I can do about that besides play at a high level — and if I don’t, regroup and get that back the following week.
“I’ve had a wonderful experience, and if it continues, that’s awesome. If it doesn’t, that’s the nature of the game. There’s 31 other teams out there, so hopefully it’ll happen here or happen somewhere else. I don’t know. How I’m looking at it is, I’m just playing ball.”
Adams hits 500
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams became just the fifth player in franchise history to amass 500 receptions in his career — and he was the fastest to do so.
Adams got No. 500 on his first reception of the night: A leaping 12-yard touchdown catch on third-and-1. It marked the sixth straight game in which Adams has had at least one touchdown reception.
Adams joins Donald Driver (743), Sterling Sharpe (595), Jordy Nelson (550) and James Lofton (530) as players to surpass the 500-reception plateau in Packers history. Legendary receiver Don Hutson finished his Pro Football Hall of Fame career with 488.
Adams got to 500 in his 95th NFL game — one fewer than it took Sharpe.
Asked about Adams being on the precipice of the 500-catch benchmark at midweek, coach Matt LaFleur replied, “The thing about Tae is just how versatile he is, how he’s got great instincts, great football intelligence, great intelligence in general, and that allows you to do so many different things with him where you can move him around and he doesn’t blink. So, that’s just a credit to him, the way he works at it. Shoot, I’ve probably learned more from him than he has from me, in terms of just how he’s able to set up different routes.
“I think when you get a smart guy with that athletic ability, that’s when they become great. And that’s what he is.”
Adams’ touchdown came when he lined up in the right slot and, when Rodgers didn’t have anyone open initially and bought time, Adams dragged across the end zone and caught the pass among four Bears defenders.
Adams wasn’t the only one to reach a milestone Sunday night. Tight end Marcedes Lewis had his 400th reception of his career, and Rodgers surpassed the 50,000 yard mark for his career on his 39-yard third-quarter touchdown to tight end Robert Tonyan. Rodgers is the 11th player in NFL history to pass 50,000 yards.
Home sweet home
Getting off to a 27-3 lead to start the game certainly will help your team’s energy. But Rodgers got what he wanted from the team’s stadium operations staff, who as per his request — and with 500 or so team employees and their families in the Lambeau Field bleachers — played all the usual in-game hits to get the team and the tiny crowd fired up.
“I told Matt (LaFleur), I want to see ‘Roll Out The Barrel.’ I want the beer races. I want ‘Sign, Sign, Everywhere A Sign.’ I want ‘YMCA.’ I want the favorites,” Rodgers said following the Packers’ Nov. 15 home win over Jacksonville. “I don’t know why we’re shying away from some of those. But hey, I’m just one man.”
Apparently, he’s one man with at least a little juice around 1265 Lombardi Avenue, as the small gathering of fans held signs for the song, which was originally recorded by the Canadian group Five Man Electrical Band and later covered by the heavy metal band Tesla. The Packers also had their usual Miller beer races on the scoreboard.
Extra points
Outside linebacker Preston Smith did not start the game, with second-year man Rashan Gary getting the nod instead. If that was meant to send a message, it worked: Smith scored a touchdown when he returned a Mitchell Trubisky fumble 14 yards for a score after a Za’Darius Smith sack, and he also had a sack of his own later in the game. … Second-year safety Darnell Savage matched his interception total from his rookie season — two — in Sunday night’s game, picking Trubisky off twice. … Cornerback Kevin King (Achilles’) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles’) both were active for the game after being listed as questionable with their injuries. … Returner/running back Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs) and cornerback Josh Jackson (concussion) were inactive because of their injuries, while outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin and third-string quarterback Jordan Love were the healthy scratches.
