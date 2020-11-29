Packers lose center Corey Linsley to first-quarter knee injury in 41-25 win over Bears

Adams hits 500

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams became just the fifth player in franchise history to amass 500 receptions in his career — and he was the fastest to do so.

Adams got No. 500 on his first reception of the night: A leaping 12-yard touchdown catch on third-and-1. It marked the sixth straight game in which Adams has had at least one touchdown reception.

Adams joins Donald Driver (743), Sterling Sharpe (595), Jordy Nelson (550) and James Lofton (530) as players to surpass the 500-reception plateau in Packers history. Legendary receiver Don Hutson finished his Pro Football Hall of Fame career with 488.

Adams got to 500 in his 95th NFL game — one fewer than it took Sharpe.

Asked about Adams being on the precipice of the 500-catch benchmark at midweek, coach Matt LaFleur replied, “The thing about Tae is just how versatile he is, how he’s got great instincts, great football intelligence, great intelligence in general, and that allows you to do so many different things with him where you can move him around and he doesn’t blink. So, that’s just a credit to him, the way he works at it. Shoot, I’ve probably learned more from him than he has from me, in terms of just how he’s able to set up different routes.