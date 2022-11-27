Packers lose Aaron Rodgers, lose to Eagles as playoff hopes may be history

The Green Bay Packers arrived in Philadelphia hoping history would repeat itself.

Saddled with a 4-6 record at the time, quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously opined that his team could “run the table,” and that’s precisely what the Packers did, winning eight in a row before a season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

While Rodgers was careful leading into the team’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup at Lincoln Financial Field not to utter any catchphrases about what this year’s team could do to salvage its rapidly slipping away season, he did acknowledge the potential parallel of starting a run in Philly.

Alas, instead of history repeating itself, the Packers’ 40-33 loss to the Eagles meant that their already slim playoff hopes are, well, history.

At 4-8 — and with Rodgers having exited the game in the third quarter with what was officially termed an “oblique” injury, forcing backup Jordan Love into the game to try to rally them from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit — the Packers haven’t been officially mathematically eliminated from the postseason contention.

But with Rodgers’ status up in the air with an additional injury after all the issues he’s had with his fractured right thumb, and a defense that surrendered an astonishing 500 total yards — including 363 on the ground — to the Eagles, all that’s left is to play out the string in the final five games while the NFC-leading Eagles (10-1) fight for the top seed and a first-round playoff bye.

Following losses earlier in the day by the Falcons and Detroit Lions, a win would have put the Packers in the No. 9 spot in the NFC’s race for the conference’s seven playoff berths.

Instead, fans who were eager to see Love play in games that counted — with a decision looming in the spring on whether to exercise the fifth-year option on the 2020 first-round pick’s rookie contract — might get their wish starting with next week’s road game at Chicago if Rodgers’ injury proves to be serious.

It proved to be serious enough to prevent Rodgers from returning to the game, which meant Love took over with 11 minutes, 11 seconds to play and the Packers trailing 37-23.

The game couldn’t have started much worse for the Packers, who allowed quarterback Jalen Hurts to break 24- and 28-yard runs to convert third downs and set up the game’s first points on a Kenneth Gainwell touchdown dive.

Kickoff returner Keisean Nixon muffed the ensuing kickoff, leaving the Packers to start at their own 9-yard line. On third-and-4 from the Packers’ 15-yard line, Rodgers was immediately pressured, and when he escaped, he underthrew Allen Lazard and his pass was deflected and intercepted. The Eagles scored three plays later to make it 13-0.

The Packers rallied, however, with a 20-yard AJ Dillon touchdown run and an 11-yard Rodgers-to-Randall Cobb strike giving the Packers a 14-13 lead before the first quarter was even over.

The teams went back-and-forth thereafter, with the Eagles getting a second Miles Sanders touchdown run and the Packers answering with a Rodgers-to-Aaron Jones touchdown to tie the game 20-20.

But the Packers’ porous defense yet again failed them, giving up a nine-play, 71-yard touchdown drive that ended in a Quez Watkins 30-yard touchdown from Hurts to make it 27-20 at the half.

The Eagles pushed the lead to 34-20 with A.J. Brown’s 6-yard touchdown from Hurts on to start the third quarter, and on the ensuing drive, Rodgers sustained his oblique injury and was in obvious pain anytime he tried to throw. The Packers drove to the Philadelphia 6-yard line but wound up settling for a Mason Crosby field goal to cut it to 34-23.

The Packers defense finally got a quasi-stop on the next drive, forcing a Jake Elliott field goal at the end of a 14-play, 61-yard drive, making it 37-23.

Rodgers, who was in the locker room being examined by the medical staff during that defensive series, did not return, and Love took over. On his third pass of the night, Love hit wide receiver Christian Watson on a crossing route near midfield, and the speedy rookie wideout accelerated on his way to a 63-yard touchdown to pull the Packers within seven points.

Philadelphia chewed up nearly 4 minutes of clock on the ensuing drive, however, and when Elliott hit from 54 yards out to make it 40-30, it left Love with 2:16 to try and engineer a miracle.

Although he did drive the Packers into position for a field goal to cut it to 40-33, the Eagles were able to run out the rest of the clock after recovering the onside kick that followed.