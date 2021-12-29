Packers lose 2 to COVID-19 list, including a starter, while Jaguars seek interview with Nathaniel Hackett

GREEN BAY — Another day, another addition to the COVID-19 list for the Green Bay Packers. Two, in fact.
Starting tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Oren Burks, one of the key members of the special-teams units, landed on the list Tuesday, bringing the Packers’ total to 12 players across the active roster, injured reserve and practice squad.
The 37-year-old Lewis has started all 15 games this season and taken on an even greater workload since Robert Tonyan suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his left knee during the team’s Oct. 28 win at Arizona. Lewis’ forte is blocking, but he’s caught 23 passes on 27 targets for 214 yards this season — the most receptions and yards he’s had in his four seasons in Green Bay — while playing 445 snaps on offense.
Burks has played primarily on special teams (292 snaps) but has also seen some action as a hybrid inside/outside linebacker on defense (165 snaps).
Already on the COVID-19 reserve lists were wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Amari Rodgers, cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles, offensive lineman Ben Braden and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai from the active roster; inside linebacker Ty Summers and outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers from injured reserve; and outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh from the practice squad.
Jags want to interview Hackett
A little more than three years after he was fired as the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator, that organization — now in need of a new head coach following Urban Meyer’s firing earlier this month — wants to interview Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for their top job.
Hackett, 42, has been Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s right-hand man on offense since LaFleur’s hiring in January 2019. While Hackett doesn’t call the offensive plays, he has done so in the past with other teams.
Hackett, who spent four seasons on the Jaguars’ staff (2015-’18) and was in charge of the offense when Jacksonville reached the 2017 AFC Championship Game, is one of a host of candidates the Jaguars are looking to interview, according to the NFL Network. Others whom they requested to interview on Tuesday, the first day such requests could be made, were Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, a former Jaguars quarterback; Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles; Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore; Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; ex-Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson; and ex-Detroit Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell.
A year ago, Hackett interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons’ head-coaching job, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered a full-throated endorsement for him.