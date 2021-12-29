Packers lose 2 more to COVID-19 list; Jaguars seek interview with Nathaniel Hackett

GREEN BAY — Another day, another addition to the COVID-19 list for the Green Bay Packers. Two, in fact.
Starting tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Oren Burks, one of the key members of the Packers’ special-teams units, landed on the list Tuesday, bringing the Packers’ total to 12 players across the active roster, injured reserve and practice squad.
The 37-year-old Lewis has started all 15 games this season and has taken on an even greater workload since Robert Tonyan suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his left knee during the team’s Oct. 28 win at Arizona. Lewis’ forte is blocking but he’s caught 23 passes on 27 targets for 214 yards this season — the most receptions and yards he’s had in his four seasons in Green Bay — while playing 445 snaps on offense.
Burks has played primarily on special teams (292 snaps) but has also seen some action as a hybrid inside/outside linebacker on defense (165 snaps).
Already on the COVID-19 reserve lists were wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Amari Rodgers, cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles, offensive lineman Ben Braden and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai from the active roster; inside linebacker Ty Summers and outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers from injured reserve; and outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh from the practice squad.
The NFL decided Tuesday that, in accordance with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that required isolation periods for asymptomatic players — vaccinated or unvaccinated — who test positive for COVID-19 will be five days instead of the 10-day period previously required. Players who do have symptoms will have to isolate for longer than that, however.
That means that Lewis and Burks, if asymptomatic, could be back for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field, as could others on the list. Valdes-Scantling, King and Jean-Charles all tested positive before the team’s Christmas Day win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.
Jags want to interview Hackett
A little more than three years after he was fired as the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator, that organization—now in need of a new head coach following Urban Meyer’s firing earlier this month—wants to interview Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for their top job.
Hackett, 42, has been Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s right-hand man on offense since LaFleur’s hiring in January 2019. While Hackett doesn’t call the offensive plays, he has done so in the past with other teams.
Hackett, who spent four seasons on the Jaguars’ staff (2015-’18) and was in charge of the offense when Jacksonville reached the 2017 AFC Championship Game, is one of a host of candidates the Jaguars are looking to interview, according to the NFL Network. Others whom they requested to interview on Tuesday, the first day such requests could be made, were Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, a former Jaguars quarterback; Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles; Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore; Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; ex-Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson; and ex-Detroit Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell.
A year ago, when Hackett interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons’ head-coaching job, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered a full-throated endorsement for him.
“I think one of the pre-reqs to being a good head coach is presence in front of a room. You have to have a unique charisma and an ability to captivate your audience,” Rodgers said then. “Part of that captivation is in the way you talk, your cadence, your inflection, storytelling ability. I think those are underrated qualities that a coach can have. Nate has all those things.
“He’s able to captivate the audience, which is usually the offense. Any time he gets up in his meetings, he has great energy. I don’t know how he does it sometimes, but to have a beautiful wife and four kids and all the demands that being a father has on you, and then to be able to bring it every single day at the facility is very admirable. He’s been around football a long time. His dad obviously is one of the legendary coaches of this profession. So he has the pedigree, but his presence. He brings such a great positive energy to a room.
“I think any team would be lucky to have him on their squad.”
Photos: Packers' 2021 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2021 from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Houston Texans 26-7 in a preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Despite third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert’s strong showing while filling in for injured backup QB Jordan Love, the Packers came up short i…
The Green Bay Packers failed to pick up a win in the preseason, falling to 0-3 in exhibition play after getting blanked by the Buffalo Bills 1…
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions as the Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball Sunday afternoon, falling …
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Kayla Wolf captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers quickly erased a 17-14 hal…
Check out all the best images from Levi's Stadium as the Green Bay Packers escaped with a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after a w…
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-1 on the season after kicker Mason Crosby overcame a shaky performance to hit the game-winning field goal …
The Green Bay Packers improved to 5-1 on the season after rolling past the Chicago Bears 24-14 on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Green Bay Packers shored up their red-zone defense Sunday en route to their sixth consecutive victory of the season, defeating the Washing…
The Green Bay Packers (7-1) won their seventh straight game when they took down the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals (7-1) Thursday night…
The Green Bay Packers (7-2) wasted a strong defensive effort as their seven-game winning streak came to an end when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-…
The Green Bay Packers fell to 8-3 on the season while the Minnesota Vikings improved to 5-5 with a 34-31 victory in an NFC North showdown Sund…
The Green Bay Packers (8-2) got back on track with a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late push by the Los Angeles Rams en route to a 36-28 victory Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers came back from a six-point halftime deficit to take down the Chicago Bears 45-30 in a battle of NFC North rivals Sunday …
The Green Bay Packers survived a late push from the Baltimore Ravens, hanging on for a 31-30 victory and clinching the NFC North Division titl…
The Green Bay Packers held on for a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns in a Christmas Day battle Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.