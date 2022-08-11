Packers looking for 'players who rise to the occasion' in preseason opener against 49ers

GREEN BAY — There can’t be too many established NFL players who would dispute Aaron Rodgers’ stance on preseason games.

The Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback has said time and time again that he doesn’t see much value in it — not just for guys like him, but veteran players who know they’ll be starting and playing vital roles when the games actually start to count in the standings.

But even Rodgers acknowledges that for the guys scrapping for roster spots, fighting to keep hope alive and extend their NFL dreams, there is value. Not as much value, in his mind, as the day-after-day-after-day work they put in during practices, but value nonetheless.

For whether it’s doing something to get the coaches’ and scouts’ attention, or showing up on game day film in a way they hadn’t on practice tape, the games still matter to guys like that.

And even as a Super Bowl contender with a relatively stacked starting lineup on both sides of the ball, the Packers have plenty of guys like that as they kick off preseason play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

“I think practice reps at this point are more important than preseason. I know it’s not a popular opinion, but preseason has changed over the years,” explained Rodgers, who will not play against the 49ers, as No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love will start and play much of the game.

“I’m talking about just offensive players. I think defensive players, you can see tackling and the contact maybe a little bit more. But for offensive players, the practice reps are the most important reps because we’re going against the same level of defenders, and you can see the adjustments because defenses don’t just play (basic concepts).

“The only thing that occasionally happens — in my opinion is — when the lights go on, there are some players who rise to the occasion, and some players who shrink.”

As the game lights come on, the Packers find themselves with a host of spots on the depth chart where uncertainty reigns below the starting line. While so much attention has been on the wide receivers sorting out their pecking order in the wake of the Davante Adams trade and the offensive linemen battling for roles while David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins work their way back from knee injuries, there are heated competitions in other spots, too.

From the safety spots behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, to the outside linebacker positions behind Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, to the tight end slots behind Robert Tonyan (still on the physically unable to perform list) and ageless Mercedes Lewis, the battles for roster spots and key supporting roles are on.

“You can’t discount what we’ve seen on a daily basis,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “But I think it’s a little bit of human nature as to how they perform when the lights are truly on, when it’s a competitive situation.

“I think it's too early to tell (at a few positions) right now. I don't think it's really separated itself quite yet, and that's why I'm looking forward to these preseason games, to let those other guys go out there and compete for 3, 4 and 5.”

And there’s no better place to sort that out than in a game, according to general manager Brian Gutekunst, even with a pair of joint practices with the New Orleans Saints coming up in advance of the second preseason game against the Saints at Lambeau Field on Aug. 19.

“Those are so important,” Gutekunst said of preseason games. “The difference between what you do out there on that practice field, and then when the lights come on and there’s no coach behind you telling you what’s coming and being able to communicate and perform at the same time, I mean, that’s what this game is.

“The guys that make it in this league and play a long time at a high level, they’re able to handle that environment and those atmospheres. This will be the first and best test to really see these guys. Whether they have good performances or bad performances, it’s what they learn from that and how they carry it over to the two practices and the next game.

“There’s guys every year that maybe don’t do much (early on) but by the time we get to the third (preseason) game, it all comes together and they’re in their comfort zone and now we’re starting to see the true potential of a guy.

“It’s a double-edged sword — you’ve heard me say I want to bubble wrap guys up and just get to the first (regular-season) game and there’s a lot of truth to that — but at the same time, getting through these experiences to really let us know what a guy can do for us this season and maybe further on down the road are really important.”

At outside linebacker, Tipa Galeai, La'Darius Hamilton, Jonathan Garvin and Randy Ramsey are all battling for opportunities behind Smith and Gary.

At tight end, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis and Dominique Dafney have all worked with Rodgers and the No. 1 offense, and with Tonyan not being a sure thing to be ready for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota, all three are aiming not only for roster spots but meaningful playing time.

At safety, Dallin Leavitt was added primarily for his special-teams acumen and history with new coordinator Rich Bisaccia, but he, Vernon Scott and Shawn Davis have all flashed on defense in practice.

Now, they’re looking to bolster their cases for roster spots by, as Rodgers put it, rising to the occasion under the lights.

“It’s a great opportunity, a wonderful opportunity,” Ramsey said. “I think this (game) will allow me to show that everything I’ve been through in the last year. I get to display what I do best.”