GREEN BAY — Jordan Love only had to wait about 24 hours for the draft-day offensive cavalry to come to his aid.

Big time.

The Green Bay Packers new starting quarterback — not that he’s in a position just yet to be sharing his thoughts on personnel decisions, like his predecessor wanted to — didn’t get an offensive skill position player in the first round on Thursday night, with general manager Brian Gutekunst taking Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness at No. 13 instead.

After Gutekunst picked Van Ness, four wide receivers and a tight end went off the board in the final 12 picks of the first round.

All three players fill glaring holes in the roster, as the Packers went into the draft with only five wide receivers on the roster and only four tight ends.

The wide receivers on the roster before the Reed pick were 2022 draft picks Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure, plus first-year receivers Bo Melton and Jeff Cotton — none of whom had been on the roster before last year’s draft.

The four tight ends under contract had been Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis, both of whom are entering their fourth NFL seasons with limited production, and ex-practice squad members Nick Guggemos and Austin Allen.

Now, while young, the Packers have invested five draft picks from the top four rounds of the last two drafts in building an arsenal for Love, who is taking over for four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers following the franchise-altering trade that sent Rodgers to the Jets earlier in the week.

The tight end renovation project was necessary because the Packers let starter Robert Tonyan depart in free agency to the Chicago Bears and have not re-signed veteran Marcedes Lewis, who is expected to join Rodgers with the Jets.

The selection of Musgrave at No. 42 marks the highest pick the Packers have used on the position since 2000, when Miami (Florida) tight end Bubba Franks was the 14th pick in the first round.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Musgrave played only two games last season because of a knee injury sustained Sept. 10 against Fresno State, and he finished his career with the Beavers with just 47 career receptions and only two career touchdowns.

He had 11 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in the two games he did play in last season, and four of those 11 receptions went for 25 yards or more.

University of Wisconsin football fans are all too familiar with Reed, who caught nine passes for 117 yards (including the game-winning 27-yard touchdown in the second overtime) and also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass in the Spartans’ 34-28 win over the Badgers in East Lansing.

The 5-11, 187-pound Reed, who turned 23 on Friday, started his college career at Western Michigan but transferred to Michigan State after his freshman season. As a fifth-year senior last season, Reed caught 55 passes for 636 yards and five touchdowns; in 2021, he caught 59 passes for 1,026 yards and 10 TDs.

Reed also had 88- and 62-yard punt returns for touchdowns as a junior and an 8-yard TD run as well.

The Packers have a long history of finding quality wide receivers in the second round. Reed becomes the seventh receiver drafted by the Packers in the second round since 2005, joining Terrence Murphy (2005); Greg Jennings (2006); Jordy Nelson (2008); Randall Cobb (2011); Davante Adams (2014); and Watson (2022).

The 6-5, 254-pound Kraft caught 65 passes for 773 yards and six touchdowns for the Jackrabbits during his redshirt sophomore year and said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters that he received “six-figure” NIL offers from bigger schools to transfer after that season.

He chose instead to stay with his FCS-level home state school, although an ankle injury limited him to 27 receptions for 348 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the FCS national champs last year.

Photos: Packers select Iowa's Lukas Van Ness in 2023 NFL Draft