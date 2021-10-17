 Skip to main content
Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay visits Chicago Bears
Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay visits Chicago Bears

Get to know all nine players taken by the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) look to extend their winning streak to five games when they take on the NFC North rival Chicago Bears (3-2) Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. 

Follow the State Journal's live coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 6 action:

For ageless Marcedes Lewis, contributions to Packers — blocking, catching, leading — about ‘not wasting a gift’
For ageless Marcedes Lewis, contributions to Packers — blocking, catching, leading — about ‘not wasting a gift’

During the 25-22 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, Lewis had not one but two legit highlights: a 14-yard catch on a drag route in the second quarter to set up the Packers’ first touchdown of the day; and a 20-yard tight end screen pass on the final drive of overtime, a bruising catch-and-run that helped set up kicker Mason Crosby’s winning 51-yard field goal.

