Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay takes on the Detroit Lions in regular-season finale
Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay takes on the Detroit Lions in regular-season finale

Check out some of the top performances from the Green Bay Packers' 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) look to finish the regular season strong and enter their playoff bye week on a high note with a victory over the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) in an NFC North battle Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is scheduled for noon with the game being broadcast on Fox.

Follow the State Journal's live coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 18 action:

