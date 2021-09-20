 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay Packers host Detroit Lions in NFC North showdown
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay Packers host Detroit Lions in NFC North showdown

  • 0

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back from a rough opening week when they host the NFC North rival Detroit Lions in a Monday night battle at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

Follow the State Journal's live coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 2 action:

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics