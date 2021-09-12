 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay kicks off the regular season against New Orleans
0 Comments
topical alert featured

Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay kicks off the regular season against New Orleans

  • 0

Get to know all nine players taken by the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With Aaron Rodgers once again leading the way, the Green Bay Packers look to get off on the right foot Sunday afternoon when they take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Follow the State Journal's live coverage below to get the latest updates on all the action:

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Graham Mertz on the Badgers' bounce-back win against Eastern Michigan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics