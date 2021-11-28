 Skip to main content
Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay hosts the Los Angeles Rams
Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay hosts the Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to the media via Zoom after the Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings 34-31 on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Green Bay Packers (8-3) look to bounce back from last week's loss when they host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

Follow the State Journal's live coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 12 action:

