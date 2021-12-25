Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay hosts the Cleveland Browns

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) look to stay in control in the race for the NFC's top playoff seed when they host the Cleveland Browns (7-7) in a Christmas Day showdown Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the game being broadcast on FOX and the NFL Network.
- JASON WILDE For the State Journal
Follow the State Journal's live coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 16 action:
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today