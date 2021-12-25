 Skip to main content
Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay hosts the Cleveland Browns
Check out some of the top performances from the Green Bay Packers' 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) look to stay in control in the race for the NFC's top playoff seed when they host the Cleveland Browns (7-7) in a Christmas Day showdown Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the game being broadcast on FOX and the NFL Network. 

Follow the State Journal's live coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 16 action:

