 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay hosts San Francisco 49ers in an NFC playoff battle
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay hosts San Francisco 49ers in an NFC playoff battle

  • 0

Cam Stewart explains why we can expect a dog fight in the NFL's divisional playoff matchup between the Packers and 49ers and why San Francisco's heavy-run offense poses a threat to Green Bay.

The Green Bay Packers look to emerge from their playoff bye week victorious when they host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional-round showdown Saturday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. with the game being broadcast on Fox. 

Follow the State Journal's live coverage below to get the latest updates on all the playoff action:

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers coach Greg Gard talks about defensive shortcomings in loss to Michigan State

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics