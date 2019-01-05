Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was voted to his third All-Pro team on Friday.

But the announcement was much more noteworthy as the six-year veteran was named to the first team for the first time by a vote of 50 media members of The Associated Press.

The honor comes one year after Bakhtiari became only the second offensive tackle in team history (Forrest Gregg; 1959-60, 1962-67) to earn AP All-Pro recognition in consecutive seasons when he was voted to the second team for the second straight season.

Bakhtiari was the Packers’ only selection this season.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the lone unanimous choice in balloting.

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard were the first rookie teammates since 1965 to make the team. The last time rookies from the same team were All-Pros? The Bears’ Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers, both Hall of Famers.

Pat Mahomes, Kansas City’s second-year sensation, drew 45 votes at quarterback and was joined by teammates Travis Kelce at tight end, Tyreek Hill as the flex player and Mitchell Schwartz at right tackle.

The Bears also had four All-Pros: edge rusher Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson and punt returner Tarik Cohen.

Two players made All-Pro for the fifth time: Houston Texans edge rusher J.J. Watt and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

“It means a lot to get back to the top level of the game,” said Watt, a former University of Wisconsin athlete who missed most of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with major injuries.