GREEN BAY — Franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a left ankle injury during the Family Night practice and was taken to the locker room on a cart after being examined by the team’s medical staff.
Bakhtiari came off the field during a team period and could be seen walking gingerly in the bench area. After removing his shoe and sock on the sideline, he was seen being examined by team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie. At one point Bakhtiari was on the bench surrounded by McKenzie, head athletic trainer Bryan Engel and veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Friday but did not participate in the practice Saturday night.
In 2013, Bulaga was penciled in as the starting left tackle before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Family Night. With Bulaga out for the year, Bakhtiari, a rookie fourth-round pick, got the call to replace him and has been the team’s starting left tackle ever since.
Asked after practice if the injury was a major concern, Packers coach Mike McCarthy replied, “I don’t have enough information to answer that. I know it’s his ankle but that’s all I know.”
After Bakhtiari departed, Kyle Murphy took over at left tackle.
"Just got to be ready to take reps whenever," Murphy said. "Yeah, Dave got nicked up a little bit but probably not too bad, tough guy. It's always next man up."
Depending on the severity of Bakhtiari's injury, it could further delay the creation of continuity up front. Last season, the Packers churned through 11 different starting offensive line combinations.
"The sooner we can get the five we think are going to be the first five kind of starting to get a chance to jell together, the better," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Friday.
Bakhtiari was named a second-team All-Pro each of the last two seasons, the first Packers offensive tackle to earn back-to-back All-Pro accolades since Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg.
"I think he said he got his foot caught underneath him," left guard Lane Taylor said. "Not 100 percent sure, but I'm sure he'll be fine."
Meanwhile, McCarthy confirmed that the ankle that kept wide receiver Randall Cobb out of the practice was to his right ankle, the same ankle that required surgery earlier this offseason. No timeline was given on Cobb’s return, but Cobb indicated there was no new injury. "We're just managing the soreness right now but it's not a big (concern)," he said.
Along with Cobb, wide receiver Trevor Davis (hamstring), safety Kentrell Brice (ankle), running backs Devante Mays (hamstring) and Aaron Jones (hamstring), linebacker C.J. Johnson (hamstring) and defensive end Mike Daniels (quadriceps) sat out the practice. Bulaga also sat out after returning to practice the day prior, but only as a precaution.
