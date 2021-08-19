Packers' Kurt Benkert gets chance to show fans, friends and family how far he’s come

GREEN BAY — That Saturday morning, the morning of the accident, Kurt Benkert and Greg Knapp were catching up. The Green Bay Packers’ joint practices with the New York Jets were a month away, and Benkert couldn’t wait to see his old coach in person again.
They’d spent three years together with the Atlanta Falcons — Knapp as the team’s quarterbacks coach, Benkert as a former undrafted free agent from East Carolina and Virginia trying to chase his NFL dream in a quarterback room that included 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan and well-traveled veteran backup Matt Schaub.
And, as Benkert explained Thursday afternoon, no one had helped his development more than Knapp.
Just as Benkert had moved on from the Falcons after being released in February, earning a spot on the Packers’ 90-man offseason roster with a strong tryout showing at the post-draft rookie camp in May, Knapp was continuing his 25-year coaching career by catching on with the Jets as offensive passing-game coordinator. With the Jets, he was set to provide veteran counsel to their rookie offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur — younger brother of Packers coach Matt LaFleur — and help the staff develop rookie Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
On the morning of July 17, though, Benkert and Knapp were providing life updates via text message. Knapp was sending Benkert photos from his family’s recent vacation; Benkert was sending back snapshots of he and his wife Sam’s young daughter, Scout.
Knapp, the father of three daughters himself (Jordan, Natalie and Camille) with his wife Charlotte, enjoyed every pic Benkert sent.
“He was so excited for me becoming a dad,” said Benkert, who was in camp with Knapp and the Falcons last August when Scout was born. “He was a huge family person.”
Not long after their correspondence ended that day, Knapp went for a bike ride near his offseason home in northern California and was critically injured when struck by a car. Five days later, he died from those injuries. He was 58.
“I spent a lot of time with him. I spent probably more time with him in three years than anybody, including my wife,” Benkert recounted after the second of the Packers’ two practices with the Jets ended Thursday. “We were sun-up to sun-down.
"He was always keeping me after, doing extra stuff. And he really invested into the third guy that wasn't even seeing the field. Like, I wasn't even close to seeing the field with Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub. And he made sure that I was just as important to develop as it was to get No. 2 ready for game day.
“I attribute a lot of my success to him.”
On Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field, Benkert is expected to start against the Jets. Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is not playing in the preseason, and backup Jordan Love, the team’s 2020 first-round pick, is “probably unlikely” to play, according to LaFleur, because of a right/throwing shoulder injury he suffered in last week’s preseason opener against Houston.
In a more righteous world, Knapp would be on the opposite sideline watching Benkert and secretly cheering for one of his favorite pupils to capitalize on the unexpected opportunity in a preseason that was supposed to be wholly devoted to Love’s development.
“Coming out of college, I was just like ‘the gunslinger,’ just trying to make plays. I didn't really play super clean,” said Benkert, whose only other NFL preseason start was with Knapp in Atlanta in 2018, when he completed 10 of 25 passes for 103 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions and three sacks (19.2 rating) in a 34-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the exhibition finale. “I think he helped me blend my game a little more toward, 'Hey, this is how you play quarterback in the NFL. You can also mold your skill set around that, but this is the base of what you need to know to be successful.'”
That blend was on display last week, when Love suffered his shoulder injury late in the first half and Benkert, who was slated to only play the fourth quarter, took over after halftime. While LaFleur remarked after the game he wanted to see Love let it rip more on throws, there was no such issue with Benkert, whose first three passes were an 18-yard gain to Devin Funchess, 12-yard strike to Malik Taylor and a 21-yard laser to Taylor before a fumbled handoff ended the drive.
Benkert finished 8 of 12 for 88 yards, but his final throw was an interception he unnecessarily forced into coverage, the ol’ gunslinger rearing his risk-taking head.
“He was slinging it, wasn’t he?” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said with a smile. “I mean, he did some good stuff. He’s just got to get more comfortable in the pocket, and continue to deliver the ball the way he was. Because there were some really good things that he did. And then, the error at the end of the game when he threw the interception, he’s feeling confident, feeling good — (but he has to) understand that, no matter how good you’re feeling, if it’s not perfect, let’s just move on to the next play and throw it away.”
Added quarterbacks coach/offensive passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy: “Kurt’s a high energy guy. (Having) been in the NFL for three seasons already, I think there is some confidence there and I think he believes in himself. And I love that part of it. His communication’s been great. But he’s also been really good in our room. He knows what this is all about.”
What it’s all about for Benkert is picking his spots. Just as Knapp approached his game, LaFleur, Hackett and Getsy don’t want Benkert to become a risk-averse, paint-by-numbers guy. They like his willingness to take chances, but they want him to be smart about it.
Knowing he’ll play most or all of the game on Saturday — the only other available quarterback is Jake Dolegala, who returned to the team on Wednesday and is trying to get back up to speed after being cut at the start of camp — means Benkert won’t have to chase the attention-grabbing, late-in-the-game splash plays quarterbacks in his predicament often feel compelled to make.
“I think I’m always ready to play, but I think just knowing you’re going to have more opportunities, you don’t have to be as aggressive,” Benkert explained. “I’m not like the bottom-barrel guy just trying to make plays so they see me. It’s more (an approach) of, ‘Take care of the football, march the offense, operate and make sure guys are in the right spots, doing the right things.’ It’s a little bit of a different approach, but still trying to take care of the football.”
With Benkert getting the snaps Love otherwise would have gotten during the first practice with the Jets, LaFleur liked the way Benkert hung in the pocket, made subtle movements to keep plays alive and progressed through his reads. LaFleur called it a “great day of practice” but made it clear Benkert “is going to have to continue to do that to be able to play in this league.”
“Kurt, we’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” LaFleur added. “He’s been in this league for a while now, and I think he’s got a good grasp of what we’re asking him to do.”
Benkert knows what’s at stake. He knew the priority for the coaches was to max out Love’s snaps in practice and in games — “I got more reps during the game than I’d had probably all together since I’ve been here,” he acknowledged — so he couldn’t have seen Saturday’s opportunity coming.
Now, he’ll have Sam and Scout in the stands along with a host of other family members who weren’t even coming for the game — “We’re actually having Scout’s birthday party a little bit early, so we have family in town for that,” he said — to watch him seize the moment.
And find the happy medium between smart and swashbuckling.
“That’s the perfect question: How do you stay aggressive and stay with the quick trigger, but also do it at the right times?” Benkert said. “I think that’s the balance that any young guy has to find the fine line of — know which throws you can make that are dangerous, and which ones that just aren’t worth it.
“It’s about finding that fine line but don't let it make you a hesitant player. Because I felt like in college when I was hesitant, that's when I was at my worst. So I try to keep just keep being aggressive and clear-minded.”