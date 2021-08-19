Packers' Kurt Benkert gets chance to show fans, friends and family how far he’s come

“He was slinging it, wasn’t he?” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said with a smile. “I mean, he did some good stuff. He’s just got to get more comfortable in the pocket, and continue to deliver the ball the way he was. Because there were some really good things that he did. And then, the error at the end of the game when he threw the interception, he’s feeling confident, feeling good — (but he has to) understand that, no matter how good you’re feeling, if it’s not perfect, let’s just move on to the next play and throw it away.”

Added quarterbacks coach/offensive passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy: “Kurt’s a high energy guy. (Having) been in the NFL for three seasons already, I think there is some confidence there and I think he believes in himself. And I love that part of it. His communication’s been great. But he’s also been really good in our room. He knows what this is all about.”

What it’s all about for Benkert is picking his spots. Just as Knapp approached his game, LaFleur, Hackett and Getsy don’t want Benkert to become a risk-averse, paint-by-numbers guy. They like his willingness to take chances, but they want him to be smart about it.