Packers' Krys Barnes does what he always does: Make the most of his opportunities

GREEN BAY — While virtually every other starter on the Green Bay Packers defense has been given preseason games off so far this summer — and that figures to continue with Saturday’s preseason finale at Buffalo — there’s only one would-be starter who has been on the field for the first defensive possession each of the first two games.
Inside linebacker Krys Barnes.
There are plenty of reasons for this, of course. Barnes, in his second NFL season, is a young player who made the team last year — although not initially, getting waived right at the end of training camp — as an undrafted rookie free agent from UCLA and needs the work.
After playing extensively last season, seeing action in 15 of the Packers’ 18 games including playoffs (with 12 starts), he did so in ex-defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s scheme, and now the Packers are running a new defense with Joe Barry in charge.
And, because he is the defense’s designated “green dot” player — meaning he wears the headset communication device, indicated by the aforementioned green sticker on his helmet — Barnes needs the extra work of getting the defensive play-call from Barry and giving it to the other 10 players in the huddle.
But to hear inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti tell it, there’s another reason why Barnes played 13 defensive snaps in the preseason opener against Houston and 12 defensive snaps against the New York Jets last week while his fellow defensive starters were enjoying a day off in street clothes on the sideline.
“He wanted that,” Olivadotti said. “He just is a guy that likes football, so he wanted to go out there.”
While Olivadotti admitted that there is more to the story — "A lot of the reps are to have him feel comfortable,” he added — such a request would be consistent with Barnes’ personality.
Last season, he didn’t let anything that could have impeded his development bother him. Not the whirlwind first week he experienced, being cut on the final roster reduction, then re-signing to the practice squad, then being promoted to the 53-man roster and ultimately starting the opener against the Minnesota Vikings and playing 15 snaps alongside Christian Kirksey, whose job he’d later ursurp; not being diagnosed with COVID-19 and missing three games at midseason; not suffering a broken thumb and having to play with a big, bulky club cast on his hand late in the year.
He’s continued to take that do-what-it-takes approach in camp this year — continuing as the defensive play-caller; slimming down (the 6-foot-2 Barnes said he’s now 225 pounds, about 10 pounds less than he weighed last year; and throwing himself into the new playbook in the spring so he’d be ahead of the curve by training camp
“A year ago, I had no idea where I was going to be at,” Barnes confessed. “But my mindset has been to put it in God’s hands. He’s put me in a position to succeed, and now that I have the opportunity, I’m going to do everything in my power to keep it. There are things I can control, and that’s my effort and my attitude and everything like that. Everything that I can control in my power, I will.”
And Barnes has succeeded. While another inside linebacker from the team’s 2020 rookie class, fifth-round pick Kamal Martin, was one of the players released Monday as the Packers worked to get to the NFL’s 80-player roster limit by Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline, Barnes was right where he’s been all camp during Monday’s closed-to-the-public practice at Ray Nitschke Field: With the starting defense, alongside fellow inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, a late-in-the-offseason pickup whose veteran presence augments the 23-year-old still-learning Barnes’ skill set.
For Barry, while Barnes has made an impression with his steady play and solid in-the-huddle communication, he still wanted to see more in practice and preseason games in advance of the Sept. 12 season opener at New Orleans.
“Krys Barnes is a young guy. He was an undrafted rookie last year who never went through a real training camp and a real preseason. That’s the main reason (he’s playing),” Barry explained.
Added head coach Matt LaFleur: “He’s done a nice job doing his job and making sure the communication’s on point. I think that’s one of the things that we’ve really tried to emphasize with not only our defense but everybody, (that) the communication in the huddle is so imperative, and he’s got good command of it. Again, he’s a young player. So those reps are important for young guys.”
Despite all the challenges Barnes dealt with last season as a rookie, he still finished the regular season with 78 total tackles (second-most on the team) with one sack, one fumble forced and five tackles for loss despite playing only 421 total defensive snaps (41%). In the playoffs, he started both games, played 83 snaps on defense and had a team-high 13 tackles and one pass break-up.
“I had to grow up pretty fast,” Barnes admitted. “But the guys around me, the coaching staff, everybody helped me with that transition. That whole feeling of not knowing what the NFL was last year, and then coming in this year having an idea of what it is and that experience, it’s an easier transition learning a new defense and feeling like, ‘OK, I can take a step back and breathe a little bit.’ But there’s still things I have to grow upon. I’m nowhere near where I want to be.
“There were definitely some good things that I did do last year. But I can’t hold onto those things coming into this year. This year’s a whole new year, I’ve got to do what I did last year even better, to take that next step.”
And in part because of that attitude, Barnes has gone from being best known for being 2020 first-round draft pick and quarterback of the future Jordan Love’s high-school teammate and buddy to being a key member of the defense.
“Obviously he was undrafted, and him going from getting cut last year in camp to making it back on the team and then starting, it was awesome for me to be able to see,” said Love, who didn’t dress for any of the Packers’ 18 games as the inactive third quarterback. “We were living together last year, and we’d be talking all the time. I loved watching him play. He was playing at a high level and making valuable plays. So it’s fun to watch and being able to cheer him on.”
Asked how Barnes went undrafted and turned out to be an opening day starter, general manager Brian Gutekunst replied, “A lot of credit to him. He had played good football in college, (but) he did not test particularly well, and sometimes that’s what happens. They fall through the cracks because maybe they didn’t test at the NFL norms that everybody’s looking for. And then they get (into the league) and they get an opportunity and they take full advantage of it.
“That’s what Krys has done. Every time he’s had an opportunity, he’s just capitalized on it. He’s been ready, he’s been prepared, he’s fought through injuries. It’s really a credit to the kid because when you come in like Krys did, you’re not going to get the same opportunities maybe as a guy who gets drafted high does. When you get those opportunities, you have to make the most of them — whether that’s in the meeting room with a coach, whether that’s on the field in a preseason game, in a practice, whatever it is, you have to make the most of those opportunities to get more opportunities. And he’s done that the whole way through.”