Packers' Krys Barnes does what he always does: Make the most of his opportunities

“Obviously he was undrafted, and him going from getting cut last year in camp to making it back on the team and then starting, it was awesome for me to be able to see,” said Love, who didn’t dress for any of the Packers’ 18 games as the inactive third quarterback. “We were living together last year, and we’d be talking all the time. I loved watching him play. He was playing at a high level and making valuable plays. So it’s fun to watch and being able to cheer him on.”

Asked how Barnes went undrafted and turned out to be an opening day starter, general manager Brian Gutekunst replied, “A lot of credit to him. He had played good football in college, (but) he did not test particularly well, and sometimes that’s what happens. They fall through the cracks because maybe they didn’t test at the NFL norms that everybody’s looking for. And then they get (into the league) and they get an opportunity and they take full advantage of it.