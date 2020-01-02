Packers know they won't go far in playoffs without better offensive production

Given the level of competition, they’ll need Rodgers, who in 16 career playoff starts has completed 63.5% of his passes for 4,458 yards with 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (99.4 rating), to be on top of his game – even if the offense takes a more balanced approach than it did during past playoff runs under Mike McCarthy.

“We’ve done it a lot of different ways (offensively), so I don’t know. I don’t mind (throwing a lot), but it’s a little better when we’re more balanced,” Rodgers said. “We wouldn’t like to (throw a lot), but it kind of depends on who we’re playing and what they’re trying to take away.

“I think the NFC is wide open. There’s six really good football teams that are in, and I think homefield advantage can be really important. Green Bay is a tough place to come and play, although we haven’t over my time haven’t had a distinct advantage as far as our win-loss record. I feel like this team can utilize the cold better than some of those other teams that relied on heavy passing games, where we’re a little more balanced this year.”

Extra points

Safety Raven Greene, who suffered what was thought to be a season-ending ankle injury in September and underwent surgery, was back on the practice field Thursday after being designated for return from injured reserve. “It’s kind of still kind of an evaluation for him to see where he’s at,” LaFleur said of Greene. “But, (it was) definitely nice to have him back out there.” … The Packers practiced for roughly an hour after being given Tuesday and Wednesday off for the bye week. They’ll practice again Friday before having the weekend off, leading into another bonus practice Monday. “Just wanted to get ‘em back in the action, get a sweat,” LaFleur said. … LaFleur said the coaches scouted the Packers’ three potential NFC Divisional opponents — New Orleans, Philadelphia and Seattle — during the early part of the week, since the team won’t know its opponent until the weekend is over. “We’ve divvied that up amongst the staff, taking a peek at all three of those teams,” LaFleur said. “But it’s hard to go full-fledged in because you just don’t know.”

