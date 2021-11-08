Packers know they must give special attention to kicking, return games after gaffes against Kansas City

“Looking back on it, if you would've told me before the game that we were going to have 35 passes and 25 runs, I'd say that's probably not a good recipe for success — and that proved to be right,” LaFleur said. “We shouldn't have put him in that position.”

The Packers’ biggest issues came against the blitz. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Chiefs blitzed Love on 17 of his 34 pass attempts. (He was also sacked once.) Love was 6 of 17 for 30 yards, including his 20-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, when blitzed and was 13 of 17 for 160 yards when not blitzed.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have success against the blitz until the final drive — really, when you look at it. I put that responsibility on us as coaches, on myself as a play-caller to make sure that we help our players out in those situations,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, there are definitely mechanisms that we have in our offense that we can use to help give us a stitch more of time to maybe be able to set your feet so you’re not throwing off-balance, and trying to make some of those throws.

"And then, there were other times where they brought pressure where it should have been picked up, but we’re cutting people loose or we’re not blocking a certain guy. That all gets compounded, and unfortunately, it gets put back on the quarterback.”