Packers know offseason moves must include changes to improve inconsistent run defense

GREEN BAY — While there were plenty of memorable highlights from the Green Bay Packers’ unexpected 2019 season — during which the team went 13-3 under first-year coach Matt LaFleur, won the NFC North division title, secured a first-round playoff bye and won LaFleur’s first playoff game by beating the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field in the divisional round — it’s hard not to think about what happened the last time they were on the field.
Perhaps the most enduring image from their otherwise successful season is that of San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert running through gaping holes in their defense and covering large swaths of Levi’s Stadium turf in what seemed like nanoseconds en route to 220 yards on 29 carries — part of a 49ers ground game that chewed up 285 yards, permitting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to attempt just eight passes in San Francisco’s 37-20 win.
A few days later, LaFleur was still at a loss to explain how the rushing defense had been so bad — especially given that the Packers came into the game expecting the 49ers to run the ball a lot.
“I think you have to give San Francisco credit. They definitely outcoached us,” LaFleur said during his season wrapup news conference. “I just didn’t feel like we played with the same urgency, the same tenacity, the same toughness. We didn’t set the edge the same as we had been earlier this season. It’s disappointing because it’s not like we didn’t know what they were going to try to do. We knew exactly what they were going to try to do. We knew they were going to run the football. And for them to be able to do that was extremely disappointing. And I just didn’t think we played with the same effort as what I had seen earlier in the season.”
Fast forward eight weeks, and now the defense has lost two inside linebackers whose strength was supposedly as run-stoppers in Blake Martinez, who left for a three-year, $30 million deal with the New York Giants, and B.J. Goodson, who left for a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.
Both players were part of that defense that hemorrhaged all that rushing yardage to the 49ers, but even with the addition of Christian Kirksey in free agency, the Packers still must decide how to move forward at the position.
But perhaps the Packers run defense’s problems went far beyond just those second-level linebackers or the effectiveness of the team’s outside linebackers to set the edge. The horrible performance against the 49ers wasn’t the result of one or two players not playing well.
“That’s still a mystery to me right now,” veteran defensive back Tramon Williams said during an ESPN Wisconsin interview earlier this month when asked about the defense’s troubles stopping the run. “We felt a lot better going into the championship game. We felt that we were a different team, we were a lot tighter and closer and the way we were playing defense and the way we were playing as a complete team — we felt we were a different team. Obviously, we got into the game and it didn’t quite unfold that way. It went the total opposite way.
“Those guys just came out and ran the ball on us. It was really alarming, and it was really frustrating from the standpoint that we couldn’t get those guys to stop running the ball. And for a secondary, it frustrates you because you don’t have a chance to put your stamp on the game and we didn’t have a chance. I can’t tell you what really went wrong with that game. The 49ers had a great running game all year long, but I don’t think they were able to run on anybody like that all year. It was tough to watch.
“It was a lot of creases. It wasn’t like they were just moving our guys, they were just creating gaps where guys could get down the field. They were creating space and gaps. I still don’t understand it. Whatever that scheme is, it’s working.”
The truth, though, might be that the defense’s late-season success against the run was a mirage, one boosted in part by the serendipity of facing a few bad run offenses and the good fortune of facing the Minnesota Vikings in the penultimate game of the regular season without star running back Dalvin Cook, who missed the game with a shoulder injury after rushing for 154 yards on 20 carries in the teams’ first meeting in Week 2.
Entering their regular-season meeting with the 49ers, the Packers were 28th in total defense (384.7 yards per game) but a respectable 14th in scoring defense (20.5 points per game). Their run defense was 25th in the 32-team NFL in total run defense (126.9 yards per game) and tied for 27th in yards allowed per rush (4.8).
At the end of the regular season, following victories over the Giants, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Vikings and Detroit Lions, the Packers finished the year 18th in total defense (352.6 yards per game), ninth in scoring defense (19.6 points per game), 20th in run defense (120.1 yards per game) and 26th in yards allowed per rush. (4.7).
Over the course of those final five games, the Packers gave up an average of just 108 rushing yards per game, including just 57 to the Cook-less Vikings.
“It’s been frustrating. Because every game, we play well for stretches and we can be dominant for stretches,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine conceded late in the year. “When you feel like you’re not playing how you should be or certainly not playing consistently enough how you should be, there is going to be a level of frustration. But we have to break through that, get over that hump of just having those handful of plays that are lapses.”
It could also be a personnel issue. While nose tackle Kenny Clark is the anchor of the defensive line and is expected to get a lucrative contract extension as he enters the fifth-year option year of his rookie contract, the rest of the group — Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams, Tyler Lancaster, Kingsley Keke — was up-and-down throughout the year. Adams was especially disappointing since Pettine had pegged him as one of the defense’s most-improved players, only to play him sparingly late in the year.
That might mean the Packers will be in the secondary free-agent market for defensive line help and might devote draft capital to the line as well.
“I really do like our defensive line group, I really do,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this offseason. “I think obviously Kenny’s a very, very good player. Really happy with Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster. I think Montravius Adams and Kingsley Keke will see a lot more action in Year 2 in Matt’s tenure here.
“(But) those guys need to step up and they need to do their job. And I think that they will. I’m excited for them. I like the group, but we’ll never (stop looking). With the defensive front and offensive linemen, if there’s good players there, we’re always going to try to improve.”