Packers know offseason moves must include changes to improve inconsistent run defense

GREEN BAY — While there were plenty of memorable highlights from the Green Bay Packers’ unexpected 2019 season — during which the team went 13-3 under first-year coach Matt LaFleur, won the NFC North division title, secured a first-round playoff bye and won LaFleur’s first playoff game by beating the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field in the divisional round — it’s hard not to think about what happened the last time they were on the field.

Perhaps the most enduring image from their otherwise successful season is that of San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert running through gaping holes in their defense and covering large swaths of Levi’s Stadium turf in what seemed like nanoseconds en route to 220 yards on 29 carries — part of a 49ers ground game that chewed up 285 yards, permitting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to attempt just eight passes in San Francisco’s 37-20 win.

“I think you have to give San Francisco credit. They definitely outcoached us,” LaFleur said during his season wrapup news conference. “I just didn’t feel like we played with the same urgency, the same tenacity, the same toughness. We didn’t set the edge the same as we had been earlier this season. It’s disappointing because it’s not like we didn’t know what they were going to try to do. We knew exactly what they were going to try to do. We knew they were going to run the football. And for them to be able to do that was extremely disappointing. And I just didn’t think we played with the same effort as what I had seen earlier in the season.”