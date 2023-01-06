Packers know ex-teammate Jamaal Williams is tough to stop — and ‘tough to root against’

GREEN BAY — Six yards away from 1,000 for the season, you won’t catch Jamaal Williams slipping on Sunday night. Figuratively or literally.

The Green Bay Packers-turned-Detroit Lions running back has been the engine that has driven the Lions’ offense this season, carrying the ground game (246 carries for 994 yards, NFL-high 15 touchdowns), and he hasn’t come this far to fall short of that milestone or a playoff berth.

So while the bubbly running back is looking forward to seeing his old teammates and his old stomping ground again, he won’t be unnerved by the matchup — or by what the Minnesota Vikings felt were slippery conditions on the Lambeau Field turf last Sunday.

Having played four years at Lambeau Field (and one game as a Lion last season), Williams had some advice this week for the Vikings who were bellyaching about the footing at the historic stadium.

“Don’t put on your little fancy cute shoes because they’re cute or whatever you think they are, and now you’re out there slipping,” Williams told reporters at the Lions’ headquarters in Allen Park, Mich. “Then after that, now you’ve got to use that as an excuse. We don’t want excuses. We want to go out there and perform and get a ‘W.’ We’ll be ready for the field.”

Williams also will be ready for the emotions of seeing coach Matt LaFleur, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former backfield mate Aaron Jones and his other old friends, and he won’t let the reunion distract him from the task at hand: Beating the Packers and, he and the Lions hope, earning the seventh and final NFC playoff spot.

Unlike the Packers, who simply need to beat the Lions to earn that postseason berth, the Lions need the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Seattle Seahawks earlier Sunday to be in a win-and-we’re-in scenario of their own against the Packers in prime time.

“I already went back last year, so it’s nothing different. I’ve been in these types of games before,” said Williams, who was on the Packers 2019 and 2020 teams that reached the NFC Championship Game but came up short of a Super Bowl berth each year.

“For me, in my mind, I keep everything simple and keep it from being bigger than it is. It’s another night game, on Sunday. I get to play against my old team, the Packers. I just try to keep it as simple as possible and just do that job.”

During his four seasons in Green Bay, Williams definitely did the job, even though he shared it with Jones. A fourth-round pick in 2017, Williams ran for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 122 receptions for another 961 yards and eight TDs in the passing game.

He also was one of Rodgers’ most beloved teammates.

“He’s one of my all-time favorites. He’s one of the happiest teammates we’ve ever had, one of the greatest guys in the locker room that I’ve been able to work with,” Rodgers said. “Not just (was he) an absolute tough guy and a stud on the field, but a great, interesting person off the field with all his various interests. I will always be a huge Jamaal fan and loved the opportunity to work with him for a few years because everywhere he goes, he changes people for the better.”

As for what Williams has done on the field this season, Rodgers said: “He is incredible. He’s got to be one of the biggest bargains in the league at what he signed for. Jamaal is so much more than production on the field — and the production, like we’ve seen this year, is fantastic. But he’s such a great locker room guy, he’s a great leader, motivator, works his ass off in the offseason and in-season. He celebrates his teammates. … I can’t say enough good things about Jamaal.”

Nor can LaFleur, who utilized Williams and Jones extensively during his first two years as the Packers coach, believing the job-sharing arrangement benefited both of them.

“Jamaal’s a guy that is tough to root against, although I’ll find it in my body to do that on Sunday,” LaFleur said. “This is a people business, first and foremost, and you develop relationships with these guys. To see how he would work and treat his teammates on a daily basis … I still find myself smiling when I see him doing one of his little dances after scoring a touchdown or whatever.

“Hopefully we can hold him down, but he is a tough, gritty competitor. To me, he’s a little bit of the epitome of what (the Lions) are all about. They’ve got a lot of tough, gritty guys. He’s a guy that I think is a severely underrated back in this league in terms of the versatility he brings.

“We know he can run the ball; he can pass pro as good as anybody; he can catch the ball out of the backfield; and then he can go play anything on special teams. I hold him in high regard.”