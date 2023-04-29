GREEN BAY — Colby Wooden ran a 4.79-second 40-yard dash, weighed only 273 pounds at the NFL scouting combine and wore No. 25 for the Auburn Tigers.

But the Green Bay Packers have a very clear plan for their fourth-round pick (No. 116) overall.

“He’s not moving to running back tomorrow,” assistant college scouting director Pat Moore said with a laugh.

No, no he’s not. Instead, Wooden, who said he’s now at 283 pounds, will be an interior defensive lineman, even though he entered the draft with teams mulling whether to play him inside or outside given his athleticism and talent.

A three-year starter at Auburn, Wooden finished his college career with 30 tackles for loss and 15 sacks — including six sacks and 11.5 TFLs last year. In 2021, he registered 41 pressures, leading all interior defensive linemen in the SEC.

The Packers loved his versatility and his ability to line up both inside and outside, but in a game where athletic quarterbacks and quick-game passing schemes are all the rage, they wanted a player inside who had the quickness and athletic ability to keep up with the acceleration.

Wooden fits that bill, and also fills a need after the Packers let free-agent veteran defensive linemen Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed depart.

“Man, today has been crazy. I’m just blessed and honored to go to such a storied franchise,” Wooden said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after the pick. “I knew I was going, I just didn’t know when.

"When the Packers called, I was just over the moon. I’m just ready to go.”

