Packers' Kenny Clark is finding his playmaking groove again

Said Clark at the time: “I think people want me to be (making splash plays) all the time. And honestly, that’s not something I do all the time. That’s not what I’m asked to do, and that’s not me. I’m not a guy who’s just going to swim somebody and say, ‘Oh, I want to make the play. I want a TFL.’ That’s not me. The TFLs, of course I want that. Of course I do. But I’m over that.”

Fast forward four games, and he’s getting them — while still playing within the constraints of Pettine’s system. Clark now enters Monday night’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium with five sacks, nine tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits and 30 quarterback pressures. In the past two games — wins over the Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears — alone, Clark has registered 3.5 sacks (1.5 vs. Washington, two vs. Chicago), five tackles for loss, three QB hits and three QB pressures.

“It’s like I’ve been saying: He has been playing well,” Montgomery said earlier this week. “He has a ton of pressures on the year but, when he was getting there, the ball was getting out. Now, he’s getting the opportunities to finish. I think he’s been playing well all year. Now, you’re seeing the sacks. When people see the sacks, it’s like, ‘OK.’ But if you look at his pressures on the year, the guy’s one of the top pressure guys inside in the league.”