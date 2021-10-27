Packers jump to 4th, as unbeaten Cardinals stay alone at top of AP Pro32 poll ahead of Thursday showdown

NEW YORK — The Arizona Cardinals are still perfect this season. And now they face a quick turnaround in their bid to keep it that way.
The Cardinals moved to 7-0 after dominating the Houston Texans on Sunday. They open Week 8 by hosting the surging Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
And the Cardinals, the NFL's only unbeaten team, retained the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll.
The Cardinals received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"Zach Ertz has now caught touchdown passes in back-to-back games for two different franchises," said Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network.
"He caught a 5-yarder for the Philadelphia Eagles against Tampa Bay in Week 6, then caught a 47-yarder for the Cardinals in a rout of Houston in Week 7.
"The Cardinals lost their starting tight end Maxx Williams with a season-ending knee injury in Week 5 and now replace him with a three-time Pro Bowler. And the best team in the NFL just got better."
In an unusual quirk of this week's poll, the top five teams are all from the NFC and the teams ranked No. 6 to 10 are all from the AFC.
The Packers, who have won six in a row, moved up three spots No. 4, but will likely be without top receiver Davante Adams after he went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained at No. 2 after routing the Chicago Bears on Sunday as Tom Brady threw TD pass No. 600.
The Los Angeles Rams moved up a spot to No. 3 after topping the winless Detroit Lions and next will travel to Houston to face the one-win Texans.
And the Dallas Cowboys, who were on a bye last week, stayed at No. 5. The Cowboys will return to action on Sunday night when they head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.
Another team that made a big climb in the top 10, the Tennessee Titans, gained three spots to No. 6. The Titans are coming off consecutive wins over the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, the teams that played in the AFC championship game last season. The Bills, also coming off a bye, slipped a spot to No. 7.
A surprise team in the top 10 is the Cincinnati Bengals, who climbed three spots to No. 8 after topping the Baltimore Ravens 41-17.
"If there were any questions about whether the Bengals were for real, Joe Burrow & Co. gave a definitive answer with a tour de force against the Ravens," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.
The loss dropped the Ravens six places to No. 9.
Despite being on a bye, the Los Angeles Chargers slipped two spots to round out the top 10.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Arizona Cardinals (12)
7
0
0
384
1
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6
1
0
366
2
3. Los Angeles Rams
6
1
0
361
4
4. Green Bay Packers
6
1
0
339
7
5. Dallas Cowboys
5
1
0
328
5
6. Tennessee Titans
5
2
0
319
9
7. Buffalo Bills
4
2
0
318
6
8. Cincinnati Bengals
5
2
0
314
11
9. Baltimore Ravens
5
2
0
287
3
10. Los Angeles Chargers
4
2
0
273
8
11. Las Vegas Raiders
5
2
0
269
14
12. Cleveland Browns
4
3
0
245
13
13. New Orleans Saints
4
2
0
243
12
14. Kansas City Chiefs
3
4
0
213
10
15. Minnesota Vikings
3
3
0
209
15
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
3
3
0
207
16
17. Indianapolis Colts
3
4
0
196
21
18. New England Patriots
3
4
0
181
22
19. Atlanta Falcons
3
3
0
145
25
20. Chicago Bears
3
4
0
136
18
21. San Francisco 49ers
2
4
0
135
19
22. Denver Broncos
3
4
0
132
20
22. Seattle Seahawks
2
5
0
132
23
24. Carolina Panthers
3
4
0
127
17
25. Philadelphia Eagles
2
5
0
105
24
26. Washington Football Team
2
5
0
97
26
27. New York Giants
2
5
0
91
27
28. Miami Dolphins
1
6
0
53
29
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
1
5
0
42
28
30. New York Jets
1
5
0
33
30
31. Detroit Lions
0
7
0
31
32
32. Houston Texans
1
6
0
25
31
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
