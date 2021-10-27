 Skip to main content
Packers jump to 4th, as unbeaten Cardinals stay alone at top of AP Pro32 poll ahead of Thursday showdown
NEW YORK — The Arizona Cardinals are still perfect this season. And now they face a quick turnaround in their bid to keep it that way.

The Cardinals moved to 7-0 after dominating the Houston Texans on Sunday. They open Week 8 by hosting the surging Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

And the Cardinals, the NFL's only unbeaten team, retained the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll.

The Cardinals received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

"Zach Ertz has now caught touchdown passes in back-to-back games for two different franchises," said Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network.

"He caught a 5-yarder for the Philadelphia Eagles against Tampa Bay in Week 6, then caught a 47-yarder for the Cardinals in a rout of Houston in Week 7.

"The Cardinals lost their starting tight end Maxx Williams with a season-ending knee injury in Week 5 and now replace him with a three-time Pro Bowler. And the best team in the NFL just got better."

In an unusual quirk of this week's poll, the top five teams are all from the NFC and the teams ranked No. 6 to 10 are all from the AFC.

The Packers, who have won six in a row, moved up three spots No. 4, but will likely be without top receiver Davante Adams after he went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained at No. 2 after routing the Chicago Bears on Sunday as Tom Brady threw TD pass No. 600.

The Los Angeles Rams moved up a spot to No. 3 after topping the winless Detroit Lions and next will travel to Houston to face the one-win Texans.

And the Dallas Cowboys, who were on a bye last week, stayed at No. 5. The Cowboys will return to action on Sunday night when they head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

Another team that made a big climb in the top 10, the Tennessee Titans, gained three spots to No. 6. The Titans are coming off consecutive wins over the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, the teams that played in the AFC championship game last season. The Bills, also coming off a bye, slipped a spot to No. 7.

A surprise team in the top 10 is the Cincinnati Bengals, who climbed three spots to No. 8 after topping the Baltimore Ravens 41-17.

"If there were any questions about whether the Bengals were for real, Joe Burrow & Co. gave a definitive answer with a tour de force against the Ravens," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

The loss dropped the Ravens six places to No. 9.

Despite being on a bye, the Los Angeles Chargers slipped two spots to round out the top 10.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. Arizona Cardinals (12)

7

0

0

384

1

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6

1

0

366

2

3. Los Angeles Rams

6

1

0

361

4

4. Green Bay Packers

6

1

0

339

7

5. Dallas Cowboys

5

1

0

328

5

6. Tennessee Titans

5

2

0

319

9

7. Buffalo Bills

4

2

0

318

6

8. Cincinnati Bengals

5

2

0

314

11

9. Baltimore Ravens

5

2

0

287

3

10. Los Angeles Chargers

4

2

0

273

8

11. Las Vegas Raiders

5

2

0

269

14

12. Cleveland Browns

4

3

0

245

13

13. New Orleans Saints

4

2

0

243

12

14. Kansas City Chiefs

3

4

0

213

10

15. Minnesota Vikings

3

3

0

209

15

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

3

3

0

207

16

17. Indianapolis Colts

3

4

0

196

21

18. New England Patriots

3

4

0

181

22

19. Atlanta Falcons

3

3

0

145

25

20. Chicago Bears

3

4

0

136

18

21. San Francisco 49ers

2

4

0

135

19

22. Denver Broncos

3

4

0

132

20

22. Seattle Seahawks

2

5

0

132

23

24. Carolina Panthers

3

4

0

127

17

25. Philadelphia Eagles

2

5

0

105

24

26. Washington Football Team

2

5

0

97

26

27. New York Giants

2

5

0

91

27

28. Miami Dolphins

1

6

0

53

29

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

1

5

0

42

28

30. New York Jets

1

5

0

33

30

31. Detroit Lions

0

7

0

31

32

32. Houston Texans

1

6

0

25

31

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

