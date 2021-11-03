Packers jump to 2nd, Rams take over top spot in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Rams are tied for the best record in the NFL.
And they hope to stay on top after Monday's big trade.
The Rams acquired linebacker Von Miller from the Broncos for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft.
Winners of four straight, the Rams have climbed back to the top spot of the latest AP Pro32 poll.
They received seven of 12 first-place votes for 375 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
The Green Bay Packers, who knocked off the then-unbeaten Arizona Cardinals last week, earned the remaining five first-place votes for 374 points.
The Packers climbed two spots to No. 2 and the Cardinals fell two places to No. 3.
“You can make the case that Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL,” said Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network.
"He’s gone to the Pro Bowl each of the last four seasons and earned first-team All-Pro in 2020 when he led the NFL with 18 TD receptions.
“Losing him, you’d think, would be a huge blow to the Green Bay offense. Well, Adams has missed seven games with injuries over the last three seasons and the Packers have won them all, including last week at Arizona. Which underscores the value of Aaron Rodgers to the Packers. He wins no matter who is catching his passes.”
The Rams, Cardinals and Packers are all 7-1 and tied for the best record in the NFL going into Week 9.
The Dallas Cowboys continued their climb, gaining a place to No. 4 after topping the Minnesota Vikings 20-16 on Sunday night behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in place of the injured Dak Prescott.
“A wise move to sit Dak Prescott with a calf injury, and a win over the Vikings with Cooper Rush was an added benefit for a team that’s running away with the NFC East and staking a claim to a Super Bowl-worthy season,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said.
The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped three spots to No. 5 after losing to the New Orleans Saints 36-27 on Sunday. It was the third time that the Saints have defeated the Buccaneers since Brady joined Tampa Bay for the 2020 season. The Saints climbed five spots to No. 8.
The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans switched places as the Bills moved up a spot to No. 6 and the Titans slipped one to No. 7.
“(The) Bills look like the most complete team in the AFC,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.
The Titans will be without Derrick Henry for several weeks after learning that the star running back needs right foot surgery. The Titans face a big challenge right away as they head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Sunday night.
And the two teams coming off byes moved in opposite directions to round out the top 10. The Las Vegas Raiders gained two spots to move to No. 9 while the Baltimore Ravens dropped a place to 10th.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 1, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Los Angeles Rams (7)
7
1
0
375
3
2. Green Bay Packers (5)
7
1
0
374
4
3. Arizona Cardinals
7
1
0
356
1
4. Dallas Cowboys
6
1
0
348
5
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6
2
0
335
2
6. Buffalo Bills
5
2
0
327
7
7. Tennessee Titans
6
2
0
311
6
8. New Orleans Saints
5
2
0
288
13
9. Las Vegas Raiders
5
2
0
282
11
10. Baltimore Ravens
5
2
0
279
9
11. Cincinnati Bengals
5
3
0
278
8
12. Pittsburgh Steelers
4
3
0
240
16
13. Los Angeles Chargers
4
3
0
237
10
14. Kansas City Chiefs
4
4
0
226
14
15. New England Patriots
4
4
0
223
18
16. Cleveland Browns
4
4
0
209
12
17. Minnesota Vikings
3
4
0
176
15
18. Carolina Panthers
4
4
0
167
24
19. San Francisco 49ers
3
4
0
159
21
20. Indianapolis Colts
3
5
0
154
17
21. Seattle Seahawks
3
5
0
149
22
21. Denver Broncos
4
4
0
149
22
23. Philadelphia Eagles
3
5
0
128
25
24. Chicago Bears
3
5
0
109
20
25. Atlanta Falcons
3
4
0
103
19
26. New York Giants
2
6
0
81
27
27. New York Jets
2
5
0
78
30
28. Washington Football Team
2
6
0
75
26
29. Miami Dolphins
1
7
0
41
28
30. Jacksonville Jaguars
1
6
0
35
29
31. Houston Texans
1
7
0
26
32
32. Detroit Lions
0
8
0
18
31
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
