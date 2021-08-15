Packers' Jordan Love’s shoulder injury ‘significant enough’ that he may miss joint practices, game against Jets

Love wound up being inactive for all 18 games (including playoffs) and didn’t even wear his No. 10 jersey until Saturday night, when he completed 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown on a screen to running back Kylin Hill for a 110.4 passer rating. LaFleur had planned on playing Love for the first three quarters but sat him at halftime because of the injury.

“I thought he started to get into a nice little rhythm there (during) the third series. He made some good plays,” Hackett said. “He took a couple shots, too, which for a quarterback, that’s always important — because obviously we protect them during practice, and for him to hang in there and deliver some really nice, accurate balls was great.”

Asked how much it would stunt Love’s growth if he missed this week, Hackett replied, “There’s nothing you can replace with live reps. I mean, nothing. That’s just the experience of the game. Every player, you want them to get out there as much as possible. That’s for any young player.

“But I think that for him, as a football player, you also have to deal with all kinds of other things that go on within the game. So, this is going to be an opportunity for him to be able to sit back. He’s got to be able to continue to grow, continue to learn.”