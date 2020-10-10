Packers' Jordan Love aims to develop with limited practice snaps behind Aaron Rodgers, Tim Boyle

But again, much of that scout-team work will go to Boyle, so Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy has tried to find other moments in practice where he can give Love a chance to work on his game, even if it’s not during an 11-on-11 period.

“That’s just part of the deal. He gets (some) scout-team reps, and we’ve got to find those pockets throughout the practice and before and after practice to get him those opportunities to get the fundamentals down and make sure he gets better every single day,” Getsy said. “We can’t let him start to slip or anything.

“We’ve got to continue to build him, and that’s just getting more repetitions. And the mental reps are big for him, too. I mean, him having the opportunity to see ‘12’ and the way he prepares and the way he goes out and practices every day, you can’t value that enough.

“He’s got to make sure he’s dialed in and staying on top of our game plan and making sure he’s getting a mental rep every single time any one of the other quarterbacks go out there. And when he gets his reps on the scout team and we’re in individual drills, you’ve got to maximize that opportunity. And he has. He knows how to work. We’ve just got to keep getting him familiar with what we’re doing and how we do it and how to play quarterback at this level.”