GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets may have divergent opinions about four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers — the Jets appear to want Rodgers desperately while the Packers appear wholeheartedly ready to move on from him — but the two organizations spent Thursday in the same predicament.

Waiting on Rodgers.

Even as ESPN reported the Jets were full of “optimism” and that their coast-to-coast trip from New York to Los Angeles earlier in the week had left them believing they are “on the brink” of landing the surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, Rodgers still hadn’t made a public peep about whether he’s even committed to playing football for anyone in 2023.

Surely, Rodgers’ dalliance with the Jets shows he’s serious about playing a 19th NFL season. But time and time again in the wake of the Jan. 8 season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions, Rodgers emphasized on his weekly appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” he first had do decide if he wanted to play before determining where he would do so.

Meanwhile, the Packers’ willingness to allow the Jets to meet with Rodgers makes it hard to imagine what a path back to Titletown might look like for Rodgers. But with the $58.3 million option bonus the Packers owe him — payable anytime between March 17 and the start of the regular season — Rodgers still holds plenty of leverage to make any transition difficult.

A source said Thursday afternoon the Packers and Rodgers still haven’t engaged in much communication, if any. Speaking at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis early last week, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had said he and Rodgers hadn’t talked since the end of the season and that their only back-and-forth had been via text message.

“He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now,” Gutekunst had replied when asked during a session with Wisconsin-based reporters whether he wanted Rodgers to be the starting quarterback in 2023. “But we really need to have those conversations. We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for Aaron. So, we’ll get to that once those conversations happen.”

Both teams — and any other teams that might be lurking in the shadows and considering a run at Rodgers themselves — need some clarity on Rodgers’ intentions soon. The new league year begins on Wednesday, and the negotiation window for free agents opens on Monday.

NFL Network reported Thursday the Jets have worked through what they’re willing to give up in a trade for Rodgers and how they would restructure Rodgers’ contract to make it tenable with their salary cap.

But they must wait until Rodgers informs the Packers he intends to play and would like to be traded to New York. And as of Thursday, Rodgers had not informed either team of what he wants to do.

For his part, Rodgers has said very little publicly since his run of appearances with McAfee ended last month. He did appear on a podcast with his friend Aubrey Marcus and said at the time that "it's best for anybody who has an interest to make a decision sooner rather than later.”

He didn’t define what “sooner” meant to him, however, so the wait continues.

“For everybody involved, directly and indirectly, it’s best for a decision earlier, and I feel really good about the conversations that are going be had, that have been had with important people in my life,” Rodgers told Marcus. “There’s a finality to the decision, and I don’t make it lightly. I don’t want to drag anybody around.

“If you don’t like it, if you think it’s drama, you think I’m being a diva or whatever, just tune it out. That’s fine. But this is my life, it’s important to me and I’ll make a decision soon enough. And then we’ll go down that road and be really excited about it.”

Packers awarded two picks

The NFL handed out compensatory picks on Thursday, and the Packers received two of them after they were largely inactive in free agency a year ago: one fifth-round selection (No. 170 overall) and one seventh-round pick (No. 256 overall).

The Packers’ limited additions in free agency last year included punter Pat O’Donnell and defensive tackle Jarran Reed. They also added cornerback/returner Keisean Nixon, but Nixon was a restricted free agent who didn’t receive a qualifying offer from Las Vegas and doesn’t count into the compensatory pick equation.

The Packers lost inside linebacker Oren Burks, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, cornerback Chandon Sullivan and wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Of those, the only qualifying free agent the Packers signed was Reed, while Valdes-Scantling, Patrick, Sullivan and Oren Burks qualified on the other side of the compensatory pick equation.