Packers, Jaire Alexander reach deal on reported four-year, $84 million extension

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are making Jaire Alexander the NFL’s highest paid cornerback, giving their shutdown cover a four-year, $84 million extension and averting a potential acrimonious offseason showdown.

ESPN and NFL Network were first to report that the sides were closing in on a deal, and a league source confirmed that Alexander and the Packers were finalizing the extension.

Alexander was set to earn $13.294 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract as the team’s 2018 first-round draft pick. He now will carry just a $1.076 million base salary, pocket a $30 million signing bonus and get the type of long-term financial security that playing out his rookie deal would not have provided.

Asked in late March how immediate of a priority a deal with Alexander was, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said, “I mean, we’d love to. We’ll kind of see how that goes. He’s such a big part of what we’re doing, he’s been such a good player for us since the day he kind of arrived. We’d love for that to happen. Certainly we’ve been in communication with his representation and we will continue to be as we go through the year.”

Alexander’s agent, John Thornton, got his client a deal that makes Alexander the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback on an annual average salary basis. The $21 million per year average surpasses the five-year, $100.5 million extension Cleveland’s Denzel Ward signed last month, according to OverTheCap.com.

Alexander missed most of last season after suffering a right shoulder injury during an early October game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, returning only for the team’s season-ending NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, in which he played just eight snaps.

The Packers clearly viewed the 25-year-old Alexander as vital to a defense where the team has made extensive investments on that side of the ball. Green Bay made Kenny Clark one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive tackles, extended edge rusher Preston Smith and invested a pair of first-round picks on two Georgia defenders — inside linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt — in this year’s NFL draft.

Alexander was among the NFL’s top cover men in 2020, earning second-team All-Pro honors and twice intercepting quarterback Tom Brady during the Packers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFC championship game.

While rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes played well and midseason pickup Rasul Douglas was a revelation with a team-best five interceptions, the Packers clearly missed Alexander last season.

“Obviously he’s a guy that’s really important to us, one of the premier corners in this league,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Alexander’s injury, which came while tackling Steelers running back Najee Harris on a fourth-down play during the third quarter of that win over the Steelers.

“We’re hopeful to get him back, but as far as the timeline, I just know it’s going to be a while. I know he’ll do everything he can to try to get back because he’s a big part of this football team.”