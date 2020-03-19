Packers’ inside linebacker makeover is underway … could it somehow lead back to Clay (Matthews)?

Summers played only on special teams as a rookie but should get a shot, and Curtis Bolton, who was having a strong camp before tearing his ACL, could also be an option.

“I feel really good about Oren. He’s got to stay healthy, but I think he has all the talent in the world to be a productive player for us,” Gutekunst said. “I think Ty Summers did a really, really nice job, not only on special teams but how he developed as a linebacker as well. and then Curtis, obviously, he had the knee injury, so really we didn’t get a big opportunity to see him. But early on in training camp he was making some big strides. So I’m excited about those guys.”

One interesting possibility would be a reunion with Clay Matthews, whom the Los Angeles Rams released Thursday in a cost-cutting move after one season. Matthews, 33, had 37 tackles, eight sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 13 games for the Rams, who signed him after the Packers made no effort to bring him back in unrestricted free agency.