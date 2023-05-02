GREEN BAY — Not completely sure of what they have in new starting quarterback Jordan Love and not wanting to lose their QB of the present and future, the Green Bay Packers found a compromise that will give them flexibility moving forward: A one-year contract extension that will keep Love in the fold but gives the team options if he doesn’t pan out.
As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers and Love agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension Tuesday morning that will be worth up to $22.5 million and includes $13.5 million in guaranteed money.
The Packers had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to decide whether to exercise the $20.3 million fifth-year option on Love, whom general manager Brian Gutekunst had traded up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select with the 26th overall pick.
While some figured it was a foregone conclusion that the Packers would pick up the fifth-year option, Gutekunst turned down an opportunity after the three-day NFL Draft ended on Saturday to flat-out say that yes, Love would indeed have his option picked up.
“We’re kind of still working through that. We’ve been so focused on the draft,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve had some preliminary conversations, but we’ll get to that before Tuesday.”
Clearly, Gutekunst and chief contract negotiator Russ Ball had the alternative extension in the works.
Asked why the team wouldn’t pick up the option after trading Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer, to clear Love’s path to the starting job, Gutekunst replied in part, “It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played. But at the same time, obviously we’re moving forward with him. So, we’ll figure that out by Tuesday.”
What they figured out was a compromise.
Love was scheduled to be paid a guaranteed $2.299 million in the final year of his four-year, fully guaranteed $12.4 million rookie contract. Now, while he doesn’t get as much in guarantees as the fifth-year option would have given him, he does get roughly $10.5 million more than he’d have gotten had the Packers merely declined the fifth-year option and gone into the season with Love on the last year of his rookie deal.
At no point over his apprenticeship has Love, who has yet to speak to reporters this offseason, said anything publicly that demonstrated frustration.
“I just think I’m getting this opportunity to sit, learn and not be thrown into the fire right away, and I think it’ll pay off — for sure,” Love said in an interview with the State Journal in December, after his impressive 10-snap cameo late in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m appreciative of the situation. Obviously, I want to be out there on the field. But I’m appreciative of the situation.”
Get to know the members of the Packers' 2023 NFL Draft class
LUKAS VAN NESS, DE, IOWA
Round: 1
Pick: 13
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 272 pounds
In his words: “Honestly, I think it’s very fitting,” Van Ness said about his nickname "Hercules" during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being picked on Thursday night. “I think it kind of gives me someone to idolize. It makes me laugh sometimes when people call me that. It’s something that started between some of my teammates (who) kind of mentioned my physique. I’ve always paid a lot of attention to body health and the weight room. I love to work out. So honestly, it’s a cool nickname. And it could be worse.”
LUKE MUSGRAVE, TE, OREGON STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 42
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 253 pounds
In his words: “I just know that from Day 1 I am going to work my butt off and come with my best foot forward every day and contribute to the team in whichever the coaches see me doing that,” Musgrave said on Friday after being drafted by the Packers. “I'm going to do whatever they see me doing.”
JAYDEN REED, WR, MICHIGAN STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 50
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 187 pounds
In his words: “I’m just coming in to add value where I can, whether it’s special teams as a receiver, inside, outside. I’m just here to display my talent and do the best I can for the team,” Reed said Friday after being selected by the Packers. “I played slot pretty much all my career. I love the slot, (but) then they transitioned me to outside. I felt comfortability on the outside, as well. I’m just blessed to be able to do both.”
TUCKER KRAFT, TE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Round: 3
Pick: 78
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 254 pounds
In his words: “Overcome with emotions for sure. This has been every single moment I’ve ever dreamed of. I wanted to be an NFL athlete, (plus) being brought into a historical organization like Green Bay,” Kraft said after the Packers drafted him on Friday. “I’m looking out to the South Dakota sky right now, seeing the stars align, I’m feeling a little bit of excitement, for sure, at the possibilities ahead of me.”
COLBY WOODEN, DT, AUBURN
Round: 4
Pick: 116
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 273 pounds
In his words: “Man, today has been crazy. I’m just blessed and honored to go to such a storied franchise,” Wooden said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being drafted by the Packers on Saturday. “I knew I was going, I just didn’t know when. When the Packers called, I was just over the moon. I’m just ready to go.”
SEAN CLIFFORD, QB, PENN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: 149
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 212 pounds
In his words: “I really loved it when I visited there. I’m just excited to be a part of it,” Clifford said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected on Saturday. “The conversations were great, especially when I went out for my top-30 visit. I just felt like the coaching staff, the people there, the town really fit me really well.”
DONTAYVION WICKS, WR, VIRGINIA
Round: 5
Pick: 159
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 208 pounds
In his words: “Being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization … I had some great conversations with (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable and (head) coach (Matt) LaFleur. I’m just ready to get to work,” Wicks said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was drafted on Saturday afternoon. “I was at the Senior Bowl with (Packers second-round pick) Jay Reed, I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him leading up to the draft. I just want to get in and work and be the best receiver group in the league."
KARL BROOKS, DE, BOWLING GREEN
Round: 6
Pick: 179
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
In his words: “When I saw that caller ID come from Green Bay, a smile came across my face,” Brooks said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected.
ANDERS CARLSON, PK, AUBURN
Round: 6
Pick: 207
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
In his words: “Obviously Daniel and Rich crossed paths with the Raiders. I got to make it out to one practice,” Carlson said of Packers special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and his older brother Daniel, who spent time together with the Raiders. “I’ve just kind of heard from afar how much he respects Rich. I don’t know him too well, but I’m very excited about what I have heard about him and all that he’s doing.”
CARRINGTON VALENTINE, CB, KENTUCKY
Round: 7
Pick: 232
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 193 pounds
In his words: “The only (special-teams unit) I wasn’t on was kickoff return. That’s the only one I was missing. But I got reps there in practice,” Valentine said in a Zoom call with reporters after being drafted Saturday. “Special teams is important. I’m trying to find my way onto the field one way or another. At corner or on special teams, I’m going out there to compete.”
LEW NICHOLS III, RB, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Round: 7
Pick: 235
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 222 pounds
In his words: “I’m no stranger to it. I’ve been playing in it my whole life,” Nichols said of cold weather during a call with reporters after being drafted on Saturday. “I’m from Detroit, went to school in Mount Pleasant, so I’m definitely familiar with it. You add in my stature and my playing style, I’m a big, physical back, 220 pounds. So, me and the cold weather actually get along. Once it gets colder, guys start not wrapping up and start making business decisions. So I definitely feel good running in the cold.”
ANTHONY JOHNSON JR., S, IOWA STATE
Round: 7
Pick: 242
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 207 pounds
In his words: “I’ve played at a lot of football. I understand the game, I love the game, and just my work ethic and who I am as a person on and off the field, I have great confidence in who I am now and who I’m going to be come,” Johnson said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft. “I know my coaches at Iowa State, they’ve given me every tool to be able to handle any task life or football throws at me.”
GRANT DuBOSE, WR, CHARLOTTE
Round: 7
Pick: 256
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
In his words: “It was an emotional roller-coaster during this process. You never know where you’re going to land and when you’re going to land,” DuBose said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft ended. “To get that phone call from Green Bay, it was amazing.”