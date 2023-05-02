GREEN BAY — Not completely sure of what they have in new starting quarterback Jordan Love and not wanting to lose their QB of the present and future, the Green Bay Packers found a compromise that will give them flexibility moving forward: A one-year contract extension that will keep Love in the fold but gives the team options if he doesn’t pan out.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers and Love agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension Tuesday morning that will be worth up to $22.5 million and includes $13.5 million in guaranteed money.

The Packers had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to decide whether to exercise the $20.3 million fifth-year option on Love, whom general manager Brian Gutekunst had traded up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select with the 26th overall pick.

While some figured it was a foregone conclusion that the Packers would pick up the fifth-year option, Gutekunst turned down an opportunity after the three-day NFL Draft ended on Saturday to flat-out say that yes, Love would indeed have his option picked up.

“We’re kind of still working through that. We’ve been so focused on the draft,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve had some preliminary conversations, but we’ll get to that before Tuesday.”

Clearly, Gutekunst and chief contract negotiator Russ Ball had the alternative extension in the works.

Asked why the team wouldn’t pick up the option after trading Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer, to clear Love’s path to the starting job, Gutekunst replied in part, “It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played. But at the same time, obviously we’re moving forward with him. So, we’ll figure that out by Tuesday.”

What they figured out was a compromise.

Love was scheduled to be paid a guaranteed $2.299 million in the final year of his four-year, fully guaranteed $12.4 million rookie contract. Now, while he doesn’t get as much in guarantees as the fifth-year option would have given him, he does get roughly $10.5 million more than he’d have gotten had the Packers merely declined the fifth-year option and gone into the season with Love on the last year of his rookie deal.

At no point over his apprenticeship has Love, who has yet to speak to reporters this offseason, said anything publicly that demonstrated frustration.

“I just think I’m getting this opportunity to sit, learn and not be thrown into the fire right away, and I think it’ll pay off — for sure,” Love said in an interview with the State Journal in December, after his impressive 10-snap cameo late in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m appreciative of the situation. Obviously, I want to be out there on the field. But I’m appreciative of the situation.”