Packers’ initial 53-man roster includes Mason Crosby, 2 running backs, 7 wide receivers

GREEN BAY — Like Ted Thompson, his predecessor as the Green Bay Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst has always insisted the so-called final cuts aren’t final as far as the team is concerned.

That’s why he calls it the “initial” roster and not “final” roster after the end-of-training-camp roster moves required each year.

So while the Gutekunst and the Packers did get down to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster limit by Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline — and finally announced their 25 transactions at 6:05 p.m. — there’s nothing final about the roster, especially with the built-in flexibility of expanded practice squads and game-day promotions allowed this season even without the COVID-19 pandemic rules.

The Packers’ transactions Tuesday included:

• Activating veteran kicker Mason Crosby from the training-camp physically unable to perform list, making him eligible to play in the team’s Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis after he spent all of camp sidelined following arthroscopic surgery on his right (kicking) knee;

• Releasing 19 players: wide receivers Juwann Winfree and Travis Fulgham; running backs Tyler Goodson, Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams; defensive linemen Jack Heflin and Chris Slayton; offensive linemen Caleb Jones and center/guard Michal Menet; No. 3 quarterback Danny Etling; outside linebackers La’Darius Hamilton and Kobe Jones; cornerbacks Rico Gafford, Kabio Ento and Kiondre Thomas; tight end Sal Cannella; safety De’Vante Cross; inside linebacker Ray Wilborn; and kicker Ramiz Ahmed. (Inside linebacker Ty Summers was released on Sunday.);

• Waiving six players with an injury designation: Wide receiver Ishmael Hyman; tight ends Alizé Mack and Nate Becker; defensive lineman Akial Byers; and safeties Shawn Davis and Innis Gaines.

All players who are released are subject to waivers. If unclaimed, they are eligible to be signed to the 16-man practice squad on Wednesday. Winfree, Heflin, Goodson and Caleb Jones would seem to be the likeliest candidates to be claimed by another team, although history has shown that very few players are claimed off waivers.

Last year, only 27 players across the league were claimed by new teams, and none of the players the Packers released were among them. The last time the Packers had a player cut at the final roster reduction claimed by another team was 2017, when quarterback Taysom Hill was claimed by the New Orleans Saints and defensive lineman Brian Price was claimed by the Dallas Cowboys.

“We’ve talked a lot about it as we’ve gone into this camp — just trying to keep the 53 best players, not just certain numbers at positions,” Gutekunst explained earlier in camp. (He is set to address reporters at noon Wednesday.)

"I think the ability to elevate practice squad players maybe allows you a little bit more flexibility than it has in the past where you’d say, ‘I have to have this number at every position.’ Maybe that’s not the case as much anymore. Maybe we’re going to be able to be a little bit more flexible with our numbers, whether they’re on the 53 or the 16.

“Between the 53 and the 69 and then the 48 guys that dress on game day, I think you’ve got to look at it a lot of different ways. Obviously, the 48 guys that walk out there on the field every Sunday, that’s the most important. … It’s not as flexible as it was with COVID, which we’d love to keep that as personnel guys. But there’s much more flexibility than there’s been in the past.”

The first iteration of the Packers’ 53-man roster includes all 11 of the team’s draft picks: inside linebacker Quay Walker, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, wide receiver Christian Watson, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, wide receiver Rome Doubs, offensive lineman Zach Tom, outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare, safety Tariq Carpenter, defensive tackle Jonathan Ford and wide receiver Samori Toure.

At receiver, with Watson, Doubs and Toure, the Packers kept seven, as the three rookies joined veterans Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins and second-year receiver Amari Rodgers on the 53.

Winfree’s release is a mild surprise given how big of a fan four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to be of him. Rodgers spoke highly of Winfree on multiple occasions and \coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week Rodgers would have the chance to give his opinion on some of the roster conversations being had.

“I’m a big fan of Juwann Winfree,” Rodgers emphasized again during a sideline interview with the Packers TV network during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers wasn’t pleased in 2020 when Gutekunst cut former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow, one of his favorite receivers.

“I know that he’s engaged in a lot of conversations with myself, and he’s engaged in a lot of conversations with ‘Gutey,’” LaFleur said on Saturday when asked what role Rodgers might have in roster discussions. “I think that’s something over the next couple days that we’re just going to have to work through — his opinion, not only at the wide receiver position, but in particular the guys on offense. And also, I think he’s got a great feel for our locker room — and who really fits in well and who might not.”

With seven wideouts, the Packers kept just two running backs: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Amari Rodgers, who started taking snaps at running back late in camp, would be the No. 3 back, though Goodson or Taylor could be game-day promotions from the practice squad if they clear waivers and return to the Packers.

Earlier in camp, Gutekunst said the expanded practice squad would allow him to eschew some of the positional number norms, and keeping only two running backs surely qualifies.

“As you go through an NFL season, the amount of players you use and the team you’re playing with at the end of the season compared to the beginning of the season, it can be drastic,” Gutekunst said. “To me, certainly you have some minimums at each position that you kind of feel you have to have.

“But then after that, with a 16-man practice squad, you’re trying to keep maybe the best 53 overall to start the season. That doesn’t mean that’s going to be the best 53 for Game 8, Game 12 and into the playoffs.”

The Packers also kept long-snapper Jack Coco, who had a strong camp despite a circuitous route to the NFL; safety Micah Abernathy, a late-in-camp addition after playing in the USFL this spring; and tight end Tyler Davis, who the team remained high on despite some high-profile gaffes in preseason play.

Ford’s place on the 53-man roster came at the expense of Heflin and Slayton, who appeared to have appreciably better camps than Ford did. But part of Gutekunst’s roster-building philosophy is to give drafted players an opportunity to mature, so Ford’s status as a seventh-round pick must have helped his cause.

In fact, of the 53 players on the initial roster, 19 of them have been chosen by the Packers in the last two NFL drafts. The only member of those to classes not to stick on the roster was ex-University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, a sixth-round pick last year who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

And of the 28 players Gutekunst has selected in the past three drafts, only four are no longer with the team: Van Lanen; inside linebacker Kamal Martin, a 2020 fifth-round pick; offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak, a 2020 sixth-round pick; and safety Vernon Scott, a 2020 seventh-round pick who was running with the starting defense before suffering a shoulder injury and being waived/injured last week.

However, Gutekunst’s patience only last so long. From his first two draft classes of 2018 and 2019, only four of his 19 picks remain, and they are among the team’s top players: 2018 first-round pick Jaire Alexander; 2019 first-round picks Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage; and 2019 second-round pick Elgton Jenkins.

“I’ve always felt middle of Year 2, end of Year 3, is when you see most players get to that point where they really know what they’re doing and they’re not thinking anymore. They just let their talents show,” Gutekunst said earlier in camp. “Some guys get it faster, and that’s great, but I think that’s usually the norm. As they go and they grow, when they really get that down and they do hit that (point), as an evaluator, you see it and then you know that they’re there and off they go.”