Packers in tough shape at cornerback after missing on Stephon Gilmore, signing Rasul Douglas

Added wide receiver Davante Adams: “It’s obviously big shoes to fill. Jaire’s all over the place. He makes a lot of plays. It’s going to be tough to fill exactly what he does out there, but those guys have been working and they take it serious as well.

“Kevin has been around here for a while, too. He’s made a lot of plays for us and he’s had his ups and downs, but I think where his mind is right now.”

Meanwhile, Adams and Rodgers tried to downplay their disappointment of not getting Gilmore, whom the Panthers got for a 2023 sixth-round pick Wednesday. The Packers’ best chance of landing Gilmore would have been if the Patriots had flat-out released him, which is what ESPN reported was New England’s plan earlier in the day after several days of looking for trade partners.

Because general manager Brian Gutekunst and vice president Russ Ball, the team’s salary cap guru, had essentially maxed out their options on ways to conjure up salary cap space by restructuring contracts — virtually every veteran player on the roster had redone his deal to convert salary to signing bonus during the offseason and training camp to push money into future cap years — the Packers’ best hope was for the Patriots to cut Gilmore, making him a free agent.