Packers in compliance with 2021 salary cap without adjusting Aaron Rodgers' contract

“The core of our team coming back and some of the things we’ve got going for us, I’m excited about what we’ve got going on for the future,” Gutekunst said at the time. “While we have our eyes on ’21 and that’s what’s most important, ’22 and ’23 are factors as well. … As we move through it, I think we’ll make the room we need to, to do the things we want to do. If we get to a certain point and player becomes available that we weren’t expecting or will require us to make more room, we’ll go down that route. But at the same time, there’s some danger in pushing everything into ’22 or ’23.”