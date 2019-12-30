Packers' hopes of No. 1 seed die with Seahawks inches shy of game-winning touchdown

NEW YORK — Mere inches separated the Seattle Seahawks from beating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night — and the Green Bay Packers from the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
San Francisco earned the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 victory at Seattle. Jimmy Garoppolo and the NFC West champion 49ers (13-3) held on and sent Russell Wilson and the Seahawks (11-5) on the road to open the playoffs in the wild-card round next Sunday at Philadelphia.
Green Bay earned a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs with a 23-20 victory at Detroit, the Packers' fifth straight win.
"We're hot," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "But you've got to start all over in the playoffs and it's all great football teams now, so the margin of error is even smaller."
Rodgers and the Packers (13-3) lost out on home-field advantage with San Francisco's win, but have the No. 2 seed in the conference.
"The NFC is wide open," Rodgers said.
The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through San Francisco for the first time since 1997 after winning its first division title since 2012.
And it was another chapter in a growing list of classic, memorable games between the division rivals, with San Francisco earning its first win in Seattle since 2011.
But it took a costly delay-of-game penalty by the Seahawks, a tough tackle by San Francisco rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw and a tense replay review before the 49ers could start to party.
“It's pretty incredible, especially from the start of the season and the hearsay and everything of our team and what we were going to do, and to come out here and get the one seed, it's a pretty nice feeling," quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said.
It was nearly Seattle celebrating what would have been an unlikely comeback victory on a night when Seahawks fans showed up hoping for a division title and eager to celebrate the return of running back Marshawn Lynch.
Seattle took possession at its own 27 with 2:27 left down by five. Russell Wilson drove the Seahawks deep into San Francisco territory and on fourth-and-10, Wilson hit John Ursua for 11 yards to the 1. Wilson spiked the ball, but Seattle was called for delay of game on second down with confusion about whether Lynch should enter the game. Backed up to the 6, Wilson was incomplete on two straight passes — including a third-down pass for Jacob Hollister on which Seattle begged unsuccessfully for pass interference against Fred Warner.
NFL senior VP of officiating Al Riveron said the play was looked at in New York but based on the replay there wasn’t enough evidence to stop the game for a further look.
“I felt him grabbing me but you don't get every call. I didn't get that call,” Hollister said.
On fourth-and-goal, Hollister caught a pass underneath but was immediately knocked down by Greenlaw with less than 10 seconds remaining. Replay confirmed Hollister hit the ground before the ball reached the goal line, and San Francisco’s celebration was on.
“I just knew that I had my foot on the goal line. I knew that they had to get into the end zone in order to win the game," Greenlaw said. “So I just made sure that my feet were on the goal line and just played lateral to downhill and just, made a tackle that my coaches and teammates would be proud of. Just happy with how the game ended and happy to be able to make the play."
New Orleans routed Carolina 42-10 to finish 13-3 in the regular season, but Drew Brees and Co. then had to wait for the result of the 49ers-Seahawks game to see what their playoff path would be.
The NFC South champions will be the No. 3 seed and will host Minnesota (10-6) in the wild-card round next Sunday.
Injury-ravaged Philadelphia (9-7) won the NFC East with a 34-17 win over the New York Giants, eliminating Dallas with the victory. The Eagles, with their second division title in three years, will host the Seahawks.
"This team, when it's crunch time this time of year, we get it done," Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan said after his team finished the schedule with a four-game winning streak.
In the AFC, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be playing in the postseason a week earlier than usual this year.
The defending Super Bowl champs open the playoffs during wild-card weekend for the first time since 2009 after they lost 27-24 to Miami on Sunday and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 to earn a first-round bye.
"We didn't play the way we're capable of playing and it ended up costing us," Brady said. "Just too many bad mistakes."
The Patriots (12-4) are the No. 3 overall seed in the AFC and will have to fix things in a hurry as they host Tennessee (9-7) next Saturday night.
"We've got a game next week, we've got to get ready to go," Patriots safety Devin McCourty said. "Nobody should feel sorry for us, we shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves. Our goal is to play in the playoffs. We got a shot next week at all of that."
The Titans clinched their spot by beating Houston 35-14, eliminating both Pittsburgh and Oakland in the process. All three teams had a chance at the playoffs, but Tennessee had the easiest path by needing to win — and got it against a Texans squad that rested several starters, including quarterback Deshaun Watson.
"I think it's great when you can determine whether you get to continue to play football," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "There was some great effort, but we're going to have to improve and play better. Everything gets harder from here on out."
The last time New England played on wild-card weekend, it lost at home to the Ravens. The Patriots have never made it to the Super Bowl with Brady and coach Bill Belichick while playing in the opening round.
"We've got to move forward and get ready to go or the end of our season will be next week if we don't turn the page and play good football, way better than today," McCourty said. "Nobody feels sorry for the Patriots not getting a first-round bye in the playoffs."
Meanwhile, the Chiefs (12-4) are the No. 2 seed and will be able to watch the opening round, along with the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens (14-2).
"We'll step back, the guys will come in tomorrow, we'll have a team meeting, I'll give them a schedule for what's going on the next week here during the bye week," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "The main thing is we get work done, but we rest up and get ready for whoever we might play."
Kansas City's victory also locked Houston into the No. 4 seed, and the Texans (10-6) will host the Buffalo Bills (10-6) next Saturday.
Despite resting several starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram, guard Marshal Yanda and safety Earl Thomas, Baltimore cruised past Pittsburgh 28-10 to ride into the playoffs on a 12-game winning streak.
"It's the best team in football in the regular season this year, but that doesn't count for anything in the next season," coach John Harbaugh said. "In the next season, we have to obviously go to work this week and become a better football team."
2020 NFL Draft Order
At Las Vegas
April 23-25
First Round
W
L
T
Pct
1. Cincinatti Bengals
2
14
0
.142
2. Washington Redskins
3
13
0
.188
3. Detroit Lions
3
12
1
.219
4. NY Giants
4
12
0
.250
5. Miami Dolphins
5
11
0
.313
6. Los Angeles Chargers
5
11
0
.313
7. Carolina Panthers
5
11
0
.313
8. Arizona Cardinals
5
10
1
.344
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
6
10
0
.375
10. Cleveland Browns
6
10
0
.375
11. NY Jets
7
9
0
.438
12. Oakland Raiders
7
9
0
.438
13. Indianapolis Colts
7
9
0
.438
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7
9
0
.438
15. Denver Broncos
7
9
0
.438
16. Atlanta Falcons
7
9
0
.438
17. Dallas Cowboys
8
8
0
.500
18. Miami (from Steelers)
8
8
0
.500
19. Oakland (from Bears)
8
8
0
.500
20. Jacksonville (from Rams)
9
7
0
.536
21. Philadelphia Eagles-x
9
7
0
.563
22. Tennessee Titans-x
9
7
0
.563
23. Buffalo Bills-x
10
6
0
.625
24. Minnesota Vikings-x
10
6
0
.625
25. Miami (from Texans)-x
10
6
0
.625
26. Seattle Seahawks-x
11
5
0
.688
27. New England Patriots-x
10
6
0
.625
28. Kansas City Chiefs-x
12
4
0
.750
29. Green Bay Packers-x
13
3
0
.813
30. New Orleans Saints-x
13
3
0
.813
31. San Francisco 49ers-x
13
3
0
.813
32. Baltimore Ravens-x
14
2
0
.875
x-Subject to Playoffs
The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:
A - The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.
B - The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
C - The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
D - The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.