Packers' hopes of No. 1 seed die with Seahawks inches shy of game-winning touchdown

"We've got a game next week, we've got to get ready to go," Patriots safety Devin McCourty said. "Nobody should feel sorry for us, we shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves. Our goal is to play in the playoffs. We got a shot next week at all of that."

The Titans clinched their spot by beating Houston 35-14, eliminating both Pittsburgh and Oakland in the process. All three teams had a chance at the playoffs, but Tennessee had the easiest path by needing to win — and got it against a Texans squad that rested several starters, including quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"I think it's great when you can determine whether you get to continue to play football," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "There was some great effort, but we're going to have to improve and play better. Everything gets harder from here on out."

The last time New England played on wild-card weekend, it lost at home to the Ravens. The Patriots have never made it to the Super Bowl with Brady and coach Bill Belichick while playing in the opening round.

"We've got to move forward and get ready to go or the end of our season will be next week if we don't turn the page and play good football, way better than today," McCourty said. "Nobody feels sorry for the Patriots not getting a first-round bye in the playoffs."