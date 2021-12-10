Packers hope Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s production, deep-ball threat give offense late-season lift

Extra points

Rodgers, who had not practiced because of his toe injury except for a handful of snaps during the practice on the Friday before that game at Minnesota, was on Clarke Hinkle Field for the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media and was officially listed as a limited participant. Rodgers was then removed from the injury report without designation and will play. “He took as many reps as he could and did a nice job,” LaFleur said. “It was good to have him back out there.” … No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert, who will serve as Rodgers’ primary backup with Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is excited to suit up for his first NFL regular-season game and took ample snaps throughout the week of practice. “I didn’t think it would take this long,” Benkert said. “Sunday Night Fooball against the Bears, one of the oldest traditions in football, a pretty cool way to (suit up). It’s definitely a little bit of a change of a role.” … Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was back at practice after a 10-day quarantine on the reserve/COVID-19 list and was officially listed as questionable on the injury report. “He’s still got to work through the whole protocol. Provided he does that OK, checks out OK, he’ll play,” LaFleur said. … As expected, the Packers ruled out left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (core muscle). … The Bears removed wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and running back David Montgomery (shoulder/groin) from the injury report, indicating they both will play. Montgomery missed the first meeting between the teams. … Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (left hand) is doubtful, with rookie Justin Fields set to start, while linebacker Cassius Marsh (knee) is out and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) is questionable, as is defensive end Mario Edwards (ribs). … LaFleur struggled to get through his brief post-practice news conference with his voice raspy. He assured reporters he was dealing with a run-of-the-mill flu-season illness and not COVID-19, saying he was “corona-free.”