Packers honor the late Ted Thompson, architect of Super Bowl XLV championship team

“You knew he wasn’t doing great,” Rodgers said. “It definitely tugged on the heart strings to see him like that, because Ted was always the guy (who was) always active and always loving going on the road and the scout at heart. To see him as a little bit a shell of himself was tough. But I went over and gave him a big hug and told him I loved him. That was a cool moment. I didn’t think that was going to be the last time I saw him, but ultimately, it was.”

While there has been significant roster turnover since Gutekunst succeeded him, several of the Packers’ best players were acquired by Thompson, from Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams to running back Aaron Jones, tight end Robert Tonyan, left tackle David Bakhtiari and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

“Ted was a great man. I’m forever indebted to him for just giving me a chance,” Adams said. “(I was) just a young kid, raw, out of Fresno State, redshirt sophomore. He took a lot of chances to bring me up here and see how it worked out. I’m just happy that it all worked out the way that it did. I’m still here, too, and I know he’d be proud of the work that I’ve been putting in.

“I think it’s awesome that they’re honoring Ted in that way.”