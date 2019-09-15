Brett Favre, Cherry Starr - Packers vs. Vikings

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre and Cherry Starr walk onto the field before an event honoring late Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr during halftime of Green Bay's 21-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

The Green Bay Packers were celebrating more than just their 21-16 early season victory over the division rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. 

The Packers honored late Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr during a celebration that included a video tribute, words from Starr's wife, Cherry, and an appearance by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Cherry Starr was accompanied onto the field for the halftime ceremony by son Bart Starr Jr. and former Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who was wearing a T-Shirt with a decal bearing the late Packers legend's name and number. 

Starr, who died in May at 85, was the MVP of the first two Super Bowls and won the league MVP award in 1966 with the Packers. Starr has the highest postseason passer rating (104.8) of any QB in NFL history and a postseason record of 9-1. Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Packers Hall of Fame in 1977.

A large group of former Packers, with ties to Starr's days in Green Bay as both a player and coach, also made an appearance on the field during halftime. 

In welcoming the Starr family back to Lambeau Field, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said the team would be featuring the "Starr 15" logo throughout the season. 

A 17th-round pick from Alabama in the 1956 NFL Draft, Starr became the starter in 1959 and played 196 regular-season games (153 starts) in 16 seasons in Green Bay.

Cherry Starr was emotional during the ceremony, telling the Lambeau crowd, "Even though most of you weren't even born when Bart and I came to Green Bay in 1956, but for 63 years you have loved and embraced us and supported us. And I am so grateful."

Starr was ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in franchise history by Jason Wilde last month in the Wisconsin State Journal's special section celebrating 100 years of Packers football

