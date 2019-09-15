...DENSE FOG DEVELOPING TONIGHT...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A
DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY.
* TIMING...FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP AND BECOME DENSE THIS
EVENING AND LIKELY LAST A FEW HOURS BEYOND SUNRISE ON MONDAY.
* VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR MUCH LESS.
* IMPACTS...SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE
REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...
USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.
&&
Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre and Cherry Starr walk onto the field before an event honoring late Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr during halftime of Green Bay's 21-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Packers honored late Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr during a celebration that included a video tribute, words from Starr's wife, Cherry, and an appearance by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Cherry Starr was accompanied onto the field for the halftime ceremony by son Bart Starr Jr. and former Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who was wearing a T-Shirt with a decal bearing the late Packers legend's name and number.
Starr, who died in May at 85, was the MVP of the first two Super Bowls and won the league MVP award in 1966 with the Packers. Starr has the highest postseason passer rating (104.8) of any QB in NFL history and a postseason record of 9-1. Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Packers Hall of Fame in 1977.
A large group of former Packers, with ties to Starr's days in Green Bay as both a player and coach, also made an appearance on the field during halftime.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) recovers a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumble in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30), and running back Aaron Jones (33) filming themselves after beating the Vikings. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is helped into the end zone by Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor (65) on a 15-yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) intercepts a 4th quarter pass in the end zone that was intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) on a 21-yard catch in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is tackled by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50), nose tackle Kenny Clark (97), and outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) after a tackle of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) in the 1st quarter. Cousins fumbled and the Packers recovered. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) after recovering a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumble in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs for a 75-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter. Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) was not able to make the tackle. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) fumbles the ball while being tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) in the 2nd quarter Rodgers was able to throw the ball away. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) tackled Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) after 4-yard catch in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the 2nd quarter. Cousins threw the ball away. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates an 2nd quarter interception of a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) pass. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defense mug for camera after an interception by outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) after a 45-yard touchdown catch in the 3rd quarter. Diggs was also flagged for Unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) trips up Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) for a loss of 1-yard in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is wrapped up by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is not able to contain Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is not able to make the catch while covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre and wife of Bart Starr, Cherry Starr before a half time event that honored Bart Starr. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (24) is taken to the locker room after a 3rd quarter injury. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur, center, walks off the field after beating the Vikings. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
In welcoming the Starr family back to Lambeau Field, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said the team would be featuring the "Starr 15" logo throughout the season.
A 17th-round pick from Alabama in the 1956 NFL Draft, Starr became the starter in 1959 and played 196 regular-season games (153 starts) in 16 seasons in Green Bay.
Cherry Starr was emotional during the ceremony, telling the Lambeau crowd, "Even though most of you weren't even born when Bart and I came to Green Bay in 1956, but for 63 years you have loved and embraced us and supported us. And I am so grateful."