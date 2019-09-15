Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG DEVELOPING TONIGHT... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY. * TIMING...FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP AND BECOME DENSE THIS EVENING AND LIKELY LAST A FEW HOURS BEYOND SUNRISE ON MONDAY. * VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR MUCH LESS. * IMPACTS...SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&