Packers hold on against Bucs, Tom Brady after blistering start

For 27 plays, the Green Bay Packers offense could do no wrong.

For the final 34, Aaron Rodgers & Co. barely did anything right.

In the end, though, it was enough — barely, and only because of their defense and special-teams units — to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon, 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium.

“That was the story of the game. This game was won by our defense and on special teams,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said, also calling it called it a “great, great win for us” while acknowledging his offensive frustration.

“That was the difference for us. That allowed us to win this football game.”

Specifically, it was inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell tipping away Brady’s 2-point conversion pass for Russell Gage with 14 seconds to play — after Brady’s 1-yard TD to Gage had given the Bucs a chance to tie with a successful 2-pointer — that preserved the win.

“He’s a special player,” Rodgers said of Campbell, who has gone from on-the-street free agent in June 2021 to first-team All-Pro at the end of last season to defensive captain and leader following a five-year, $50 million contract in the offseason.

“He’s coming into his own as a leader, but it always amazed me, even after a game like this, to think (about how) nobody really wanted him and he was out there as a late-signing free agent. And here he is, 14 tackles today, deflection at the end of the game. Says a lot about the type of person he is.”

Said Campbell: “It’s a play we’ve been practicing all week. I just went to my instincts, trusted my instincts.”

But the brutal truth is that no one at NFL Films will be putting this game in a special location in their library for safe keeping. The offensive performances — with the two teams missing a combined five wide receivers because of injuries and/or suspensions — were utterly forgettable, even with two future Pro Football Hall of Famers and all-time great quarterbacks facing off for only the fifth time in their combined 41 NFL seasons.

“It’s Week 3. Feels good, for sure,” said Rodgers, who finished the game with an impressive stat line — 27 of 35 for 255 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for a passer rating of 103.9 — but went from being unstoppable (14 of 15 for 163 yards and two TDs) to start the game to unable to sustain much of anything (13 of 20 for 92 yards and an INT) thereafter.

“It’s a big win for us. … (But offensively), we just had too many negative-yardage plays and penalties in the second half.”

Did they ever. But before that, the Packers (2-1) made it look like they were going to blow out the Buccaneers (2-1) in their own building.

The Packers offense made it look easy on its first two possessions, marching 75 yards on their opening possession en route to a 5-yard Rodgers-to-Romeo Doubs touchdown, then breezing 71 yards on the next series, which ended in a 6-yard Rodgers-to-Allen Lazard TD and a 14-3 lead.

And, Rodgers and the offense were well on their way to making the game a rout on their third possession, as a 40-yard Rodgers-to-Randall Cobb connection led to a first-and-goal from the Tampa Bay 9-yard line.

But when Rodgers threw to Aaron Jones across the middle on third-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Jones was walloped by linebacker Lavonte David and defensive tackle Vita Vea, fumbled at the goal line and the Bucs recovered in the end zone.

“(Jones) scores, and that's 21-3,” Rodgers said, admitting that his pass should’ve been more precise as well. “Then you're really playing downhill with the way our defense was playing.”

From that point on, the Packers’ next eight possessions ended thusly: Punt, punt, punt, interception, punt, punt, punt, punt — before Rodgers knelt out the final 13 ticks of the clock.

How bad was it? After going 5-for-5 on their first five third-down conversion opportunities, the Packers failed on their next eight and finished 6 for 15 on the game.

“That was disappointing,” LaFleur said. “It felt like we could have closed out the game and we could not put anything together as an offense.”

Said Rodgers: “Second half, we had a lot of opportunities. We had negative yardage plays. We had penalties. Had a turnover. So we’ve just got to tighten things up a little bit (on offense). But when our defense is holding them to 12 points, we're going to win probably all those games.”

Indeed, the Packers defense — other than the Buccaneers’ final drive, when Brady led them 89 yards to Gage’s touchdown before Campbell’s victory-clinching pass break-up — carried the day, making sure a Tampa Bay offense missing its top three wide receivers (a suspended Mike Evans and injured Chris Godwin and Julio Jones) didn’t get much going all day.

Outside of their final drive, the Buccaneers managed a paltry 196 yards the rest of the game, while the Packers defense forced a pair of fumbles: One by rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker with the Buccaneers driving late in the first half, the other by cornerback Keisean Nixon with a hit on Gage with the Buccaneers again on the move early in the third quarter.

“Great win, great performance defensively,” said Packers Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who had two of the team’s three sacks on Brady. “I feel great about everything that we did. I think we really did a great job at making things hectic for them all day.

“I knew it was going to be a defensive game. They have a great defense. We do, too..”