Packers hold off on adding offensive line help — at least, for now

GREEN BAY — “Will.” That’s the word Brian Gutekunst used.

Not “should.” Not “might.” Not “hopefully.”

The prime topic during the Green Bay Packers general manager’s weekly training-camp Q&A session with reporters on Wednesday morning was the state of the offensive line — and, more precisely, the state of the team’s two best offensive linemen, five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, and Pro Bowl guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins, both of whom remain stuck on the physically unable to perform list.

With the current No. 1 line of Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson and right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle struggling against the starting defense throughout camp, there’s been some feeling Gutekunst might need to seek outside veteran help — even quarterback Aaron Rodgers speculated as much — to stabilize the line.

But based on Gutekunst’s confidence in Jenkins and Bakhtiari being able to play sooner rather than later, any such addition is apparently on hold.

“We’re always looking. We’re always going to kick the tires as we go through preseason,” Gutekunst said. “And we get down to that 53 cut, there’s obviously a big opportunity there as (teams) are making their rosters.

“But we do have two significant players that haven’t been out there that will be coming back.”

Again — “will.”

Of course, “when” is another matter, as Bakhtiari and Jenkins both spent Wednesday’s practice with the rehabilitation group, as usual. Save for his 27-snap ill-advised stint in the regular-season finale at Detroit on Jan. 9, Bakhtiari has been sidelined since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice. Jenkins hasn’t played since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Nov. 21 at Minnesota.

“We have a lot of confidence in those guys. They are young players, but … I like the depth of our group,” Gutekunst said of the current starting five. “Certainly, getting those two All-Pro (caliber) guys back changes things a little bit. And I’m confident those guys will get there.

“But even without those guys, I really like how the guys are working. They’ve got a tough test every day with the (defensive front) they’re going against, and that’s only going to make it better as we head into the season.”

The Packers have myriad options with Bakhtiari and Jenkins, which range from both of them being ready for the Sept. 11 opener against the Vikings in Minneapolis; to carrying them on the 53-man roster and making them game-day inactives until they’re ready to play; to putting them on the in-season PUP list, meaning they’d each miss at least the first four weeks. (That four-week minimum is less than in previous years, when the PUP list meant missing at least six weeks.)

While Gutekunst wouldn’t rule out having both Bakhtiari and Jenkins cleared in time for the opener, he made another interesting word choice after saying the medical staff had “no timelines” for either of them.

“They’re both doing really, really well,” Gutekunst said. “I think they both have a shot to play early in the season, but we’re not going to put any timelines on it. If we get down to that point where we think that’s the best thing for the football team, to keep them on PUP, we will. But they’re progressing very well.”

If something changes, Gutekunst has been effective in finding veteran line help each of the past three years. Jared Veldeer (2019), Ricky Wagner (2020) and Dennis Kelly (2021) were all solid one-year rentals who filled needs at tackle.

“The past few years, when we went out and got somebody, we didn’t have guys coming off the shelf of (Bakhtiari and Jenkins’) caliber,” Gutekunst explained. “If there’s opportunities out there that we think can help us, we’re certainly going to look at that. But nothing imminent.”

In the meantime, coach Matt LaFleur said the Nijman-Runyan-Myers-Hanson-Newman line would start Friday night’s preseason opener at San Francisco, though rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom, who has also worked with the starters at right tackle, will see action, too.

“Those five guys that you’ve seen line up for the most part with the first group, they’re going to play,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said that group had “one of their better days” during Tuesday’s practice, at least in terms of run-blocking, but also acknowledged the pass protection has been less than ideal. Earlier in the week, LaFleur had used the word “leaky” to describe the pass-blocking.

“Whenever you look at the offensive line, it's the collective. It doesn't matter if four guys are doing the right technique or the right assignment, all it takes is one guy (to mess up),” LaFleur said. “Although we do feel good about the group, there's still a lot of growth in front of them.”